NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
NBC Sports
Bochy explains why he returned to managing with Rangers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Chris Young, the executive vice president and general manager of the Texas Rangers, didn't try very hard to hide how grateful he is that Bruce Bochy took his offer to become the organization's next manager. But as Young introduced Bochy on Monday afternoon in Arlington, it was another member of the family who received some of his kindest words.
NBC Sports
Ex-Red Sox GM Dombrowski makes history by leading Phillies to WS
Dave Dombrowski continues to live up to his reputation. Less than two years after taking over as the Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dombrowski has Philadelphia four wins away from a World Series title, as the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday to advance to their first World Series since 2009.
NBC Sports
Bryce Harper gets more than NLCS MVP award: 'Take this, bro, this is your time'
Jose Alvarado had just put up a zero in the top of the eighth inning to keep the Phillies within a run. J.T. Realmuto trotted off the field, removed his catcher's gear and grabbed his bat and helmet. He was about to lead off the bottom of the inning with Bryce Harper due up second.
NBC Sports
Tigers hire Rays’ Rob Metzler as VP, assistant GM
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have hired Tampa Bay scouting director Rob Metzler as vice president and assistant general manager, the team announced. Metzler spent 15 seasons with the Rays, working the past seven years as the team’s senior director of amateur scouting. He will lead the Tigers’...
NBC Sports
How much are referees in the NHL paid?
Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions, questionable calls and unexpected fights from athletes on the court or the field. But hockey, in particular, breeds some of the toughest referees in the game.
NBC Sports
How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge
The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
NBC Sports
Hot-stove rivalry: Dodgers reportedly 'serious players' for Judge
The Giants have some competition in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers could become “serious players” in pursuing the New York Yankees star this offseason, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on Monday, citing sources. But what would that...
NBC Sports
Phillies leaning toward starting Aaron Nola in Game 1 of World Series
The Phillies are leaning toward starting Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night in Houston, manager Rob Thomson told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on the 94WIP Midday Show Tuesday. That start could have gone to Zack Wheeler on regular rest, but it sounds like the...
NBC Sports
Bryce Harper's dramatic game-winning home run sends Phillies to World Series
Red October will continue into November thanks to Bryce Harper and the biggest hit of his career. This wonderful surprise party that the Phillies have thrown for their city and their fans will have one more chapter. Shout it from the rooftops -- and be sure to use your outside...
NBC Sports
Diving deep into how Phillies match up against Astros in World Series
The Phillies will be underdogs in the World Series. Good luck convincing them. They weren't favored to beat the Cardinals, Braves or Padres to reach this point, but they're so hot, so loose and so confident that they feel like they can beat any team anywhere right now. The Astros...
NBC Sports
Texans to sign Tyron Johnson
Tyron Johnson is going back to where his pro career began. The free-agent receiver is signing with the Texans, according to multiple reports. Johnson was most recently with the Raiders, appearing in a pair of games for the team this year. He played three offensive snaps in the season opener and returned a punt in the team’s Week Four victory over Denver.
