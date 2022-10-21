Read full article on original website
Digital Realty Trust's Earnings: A Preview
Digital Realty Trust DLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Digital Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Analyst Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Where Hannon Armstrong Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hannon Armstrong HASI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hannon Armstrong. The company has an average price target of $57.75 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $50.00.
Want To Play The Energy Sector Bullish Into Exxon Earnings? This ETF Offers 2X Returns
Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares ERX was trading slightly lower in consolidation on Tuesday, after momentum within an uptrend caused the ETF to rally over 14% between Oct. 19 and Monday. The energy sector has been enjoying a recent bull cycle, which began on Sept. 26 when Exxon Mobil Corp...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Watch Out Tesla: Here's How Many Electric Vehicles General Motors Sold In The Third Quarter
Automaker General Motors Company GM reported third-quarter financial results before the market open Tuesday. Here’s a look at how General Motors did for electric vehicles in the quarter and what’s to come. What Happened: Traditional automaker General Motors reported revenue of $41.89 billion in the third quarter, beating...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones surging more than 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, The Dow traded up 0.37% to 31,617.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.46% to 11,112.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 3,827.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Earnings Preview: Universal Stainless
Universal Stainless USAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Stainless will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Universal Stainless bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for TJX Companies
Within the last quarter, TJX Companies TJX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, TJX Companies has an average price target of $73.38 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $60.00.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 20-For-1 Reverse Stock Split Effective Tomorrow, Oct. 26
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX, (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. AcelRx's common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ACRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The reverse stock split is intended to enable AcelRx to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number for AcelRx's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 00444T209.
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Moving After Hours
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.08 per share.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Horizon Therapeutics
Horizon Therapeutics HZNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $98.33 versus the current price of Horizon Therapeutics at $66.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
A Preview Of Orion Group Holdings's Earnings
Orion Group Holdings ORN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Orion Group Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Orion Group Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding
Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines
Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
Earnings Outlook For Hersha Hospitality
Hersha Hospitality HT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hersha Hospitality will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Hersha Hospitality bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average price target of $88.57 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $66.00.
Earnings Outlook For QCR Holdings
QCR Holdings QCRH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that QCR Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67. QCR Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Roblox Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox. Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 51 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
