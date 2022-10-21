Read full article on original website
1 Bank Robber Caught ‘Red Handed’ - 1 Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Prospective Jurors Speak Out, Defense Faces Uphill Battle In Trump TrialTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Cops Flood Subways to Combat Rising Crime in NYCBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Couple with Down syndrome gets engaged in Times Square proposalLive Action NewsNew York City, NY
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022
A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
Fresh turkey tastes better – Where to get one in NJ
If you love to cook, like me, chances are Thanksgiving is like your Super Bowl. Everything about preparing the meal is fun and exciting, from choosing which side dishes to prepare to slow roasting the Turkey. Nothing is better, for me, than a house full of family and friends all...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Customers flock to Quality Sweets in Iselin for Diwali desserts
Monday was the third and peak day of the five-day festival of Diwali, India's festival of lights -- which means one thing at Quality Sweets shop on Oak Tree Road in Iselin – lots of customers.
Spectacular, Colorful, Modern Sparta, New Jersey Castle is $4.6 Million
This property in Sparta, New Jersey is listed at $4,599,999 and can be yours!. Situated on 5 acres of land, including a pond and a park-like lot, this European-inspired manor doesn't look like the other houses in the neighborhood. High (really high!) vaulted ceilings, a huge granite fireplace, custom wood...
parsippanyfocus.com
Woman’s Club Donates 146 Holiday Stockings
PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Woman’s Club of Parsippany- Troy Hills members Ronnie Fagan, Terry Gerber, and Ronnie’s sister, Eileen, delivered 146 Holiday Stockings to NJSFWC headquarters, in New Brunswick. The stockings were collected from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Woman’s Club members, family, co-workers, and friends.
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
foodgressing.com
New Years NJ Hosting New Jersey New Year’s Eve Parties 2022
NewYearsNJ.com has officially announced their 2022 New Year’s NJ hotel parties to be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ and the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown. These New Year’s Eve NJ hotel parties will be the largest organized New Year’s Eve parties in New Jersey with...
This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold
FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
Yahoo!
What exit for Art the Clown? Hit slasher movie 'Terrifier 2' filmed in Newark, Manalapan
Why are we not surprised — Art the Clown is from New Jersey. The underground hit slasher film "Terrifier 2," featuring David Howard Thornton as the demonic Art the Clown, was filmed partly at the QXT's goth nightclub in Newark and in Manalapan. Fans, including Stephen King and Howard...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
Hazards of this popular Halloween decoration and why you shouldn’t use it in NJ
Halloween is right around the corner in New Jersey, and the frights are already in the air. Everywhere you look more and more places are decorating for the day which gives us a reason to forget about everyday life and just have some fun. Along with costumes, candy, and Halloween...
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
spartaindependent.com
Sparta Police Department named number one in the state
The Sparta Township Police Department was recently ranked number one in the state and 7th in the nation by SafeWise.com which uses data submitted by uniform crime reports to rate police departments. “I attribute a lot of this to several things,” said Police Department Chief Neil Spidaletto. “First of all,...
parsippanyfocus.com
Making Strides of Parsippany Attracts Over 1,786 Participants
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio issued a “Proclamation” at Sunday’s “Making Strides Parsippany” event held in the Century Office Campus. The Mayor presented the Proclamation to event organizers Melissa Gargantiel and Kelly Stanckiewitz. At the time this article was published the Making...
parsippanyfocus.com
Vehicle Fire on Route 10
PARSIPPANY — The Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Route 10 West near Manor Lane for a reported vehicle fire on Wednesday, October 19 at 12:43 p.m. Upon arrival, a landscaping truck was on fire, with an extension to the trailer and nearby brush. Morris Plains Fire...
