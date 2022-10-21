ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022

A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Woman’s Club Donates 146 Holiday Stockings

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Woman’s Club of Parsippany- Troy Hills members Ronnie Fagan, Terry Gerber, and Ronnie’s sister, Eileen, delivered 146 Holiday Stockings to NJSFWC headquarters, in New Brunswick. The stockings were collected from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Woman’s Club members, family, co-workers, and friends.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
foodgressing.com

New Years NJ Hosting New Jersey New Year’s Eve Parties 2022

NewYearsNJ.com has officially announced their 2022 New Year’s NJ hotel parties to be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ and the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown. These New Year’s Eve NJ hotel parties will be the largest organized New Year’s Eve parties in New Jersey with...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold

FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
spartaindependent.com

Sparta Police Department named number one in the state

The Sparta Township Police Department was recently ranked number one in the state and 7th in the nation by SafeWise.com which uses data submitted by uniform crime reports to rate police departments. “I attribute a lot of this to several things,” said Police Department Chief Neil Spidaletto. “First of all,...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Making Strides of Parsippany Attracts Over 1,786 Participants

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio issued a “Proclamation” at Sunday’s “Making Strides Parsippany” event held in the Century Office Campus. The Mayor presented the Proclamation to event organizers Melissa Gargantiel and Kelly Stanckiewitz. At the time this article was published the Making...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Vehicle Fire on Route 10

PARSIPPANY — The Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Route 10 West near Manor Lane for a reported vehicle fire on Wednesday, October 19 at 12:43 p.m. Upon arrival, a landscaping truck was on fire, with an extension to the trailer and nearby brush. Morris Plains Fire...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

