Last Man Standing
3d ago
After the mid-terms Biden is going to publish a book called “What Happened?”. Democrats refuse to face the truth; people have had enough of their wokeness and their tactics.
Related
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
President Joe Biden Wrongly Tells Audience His Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq'
Big yikes: President Joe Biden wrongly told an audience on Wednesday, October 12, that his late son, Beau, died in Iraq, when he passed away in 2015 following a battle with aggressive brain cancer.“American soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division scaled that 1,800-foot cliff at night, caught the Germans by surprise, captured key positions, and broke through the German defense line at a pivotal point in the war,” the politician said. “Just imagine — I mean it sincerely — I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his...
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Another Day, Another Blunder: Confused President Joe Biden Wanders Around Stage As He Struggles To Find Exit Ramp
Another day, another blunder for President Joe Biden. #46 appeared confused as he struggled to find the exit ramp after giving a speech on the stage at a Pittsburg rally on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The commander-in-chief, 79, was in town to check on the reconstruction progress of the $25.3 million Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed in January, injuring 10 and swallowing several cars."Normally, you’d be looking at two to five years to rebuild a bridge like that," Biden told the crowd. "By Christmas, God willing, I’m coming to walk over this sucker."While his speech was compelling, his actions that...
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Biden asking about a deceased congresswoman was because she was "top of mind" for him Wednesday.
Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history
On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
President Joe Biden was briefly lost for words when asked if First Lady Jill Biden would back him running for president again.
Kamala Harris Says Clarence Thomas Said 'Quiet Part Out Loud'
The vice president urged people to "speak" with their vote as she called the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade a "travesty of justice."
President Biden says the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains 'right to privacy'
President Biden said during a Tuesday speech that the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains a "right to privacy." Biden made the comment during a speech at the "Restore Roe" rally sponsored by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C. "There's a thing called the Ninth Amendment that says there's a right...
'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media
Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
Hunter Biden Trying To Weasel Out On Child Support Payments For Secret Daughter In Wake Of Feds Closing In
Gutless Hunter Biden is crying poverty to try to weasel out of some of his support payments for the four-year-old love child he has never met. President Joe Biden's troubled son, 52, asked an Arkansas judge to do some fancy arithmetic now that he's had "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income," according to court papers. Hunter's attempt to skip out on payments comes ahead of federal agents allegedly closing in on his finances. Reports on Thursday indicated that the feds might have enough to charge the First Son with tax crimes...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time
Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Biden 'not competent' to be president after appearing to zone out during MSNBC interview: Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Claudia Tenney. R-N.Y., warned Biden's cognitive concerns are 'serious' after he appeared to zone out during his latest sit-down interview with MSNBC
