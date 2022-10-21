ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 6

Last Man Standing
3d ago

After the mid-terms Biden is going to publish a book called “What Happened?”. Democrats refuse to face the truth; people have had enough of their wokeness and their tactics.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Wrongly Tells Audience His Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq'

Big yikes: President Joe Biden wrongly told an audience on Wednesday, October 12, that his late son, Beau, died in Iraq, when he passed away in 2015 following a battle with aggressive brain cancer.“American soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division scaled that 1,800-foot cliff at night, caught the Germans by surprise, captured key positions, and broke through the German defense line at a pivotal point in the war,” the politician said. “Just imagine — I mean it sincerely — I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Another Day, Another Blunder: Confused President Joe Biden Wanders Around Stage As He Struggles To Find Exit Ramp

Another day, another blunder for President Joe Biden. #46 appeared confused as he struggled to find the exit ramp after giving a speech on the stage at a Pittsburg rally on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The commander-in-chief, 79, was in town to check on the reconstruction progress of the $25.3 million Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed in January, injuring 10 and swallowing several cars."Normally, you’d be looking at two to five years to rebuild a bridge like that," Biden told the crowd. "By Christmas, God willing, I’m coming to walk over this sucker."While his speech was compelling, his actions that...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Trying To Weasel Out On Child Support Payments For Secret Daughter In Wake Of Feds Closing In

Gutless Hunter Biden is crying poverty to try to weasel out of some of his support payments for the four-year-old love child he has never met. President Joe Biden's troubled son, 52, asked an Arkansas judge to do some fancy arithmetic now that he's had "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income," according to court papers. Hunter's attempt to skip out on payments comes ahead of federal agents allegedly closing in on his finances. Reports on Thursday indicated that the feds might have enough to charge the First Son with tax crimes...
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy