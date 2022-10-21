ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones surging more than 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, The Dow traded up 0.37% to 31,617.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.46% to 11,112.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 3,827.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Group 1 Automotive GPI shares rose 15.4% to $188.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares rose 7.4% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares rose...
Benzinga

Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines

Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
Benzinga

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 20-For-1 Reverse Stock Split Effective Tomorrow, Oct. 26

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX, (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. AcelRx's common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ACRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The reverse stock split is intended to enable AcelRx to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number for AcelRx's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 00444T209.
Benzinga

Digital Realty Trust's Earnings: A Preview

Digital Realty Trust DLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Digital Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding

Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
Benzinga

US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
Benzinga

Why Xerox Stock Hit 52-Week Lows Today

Xerox Holdings Corp XRX shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and cut its full-year outlook. Xerox said third-quarter revenue was down 0.4% year-over-year to $1.75 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.77 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 40 cents per share.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Universal Stainless

Universal Stainless USAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Stainless will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Universal Stainless bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Hibbett

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hibbett HIBB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hibbett has an average price target of $73.75 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $70.00.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics VKTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viking Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Viking Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Planet Fitness

Within the last quarter, Planet Fitness PLNT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $76.83 versus the current price of Planet Fitness at $60.63, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy