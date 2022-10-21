Read full article on original website
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones surging more than 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, The Dow traded up 0.37% to 31,617.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.46% to 11,112.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 3,827.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Why This Market Analyst Expects Santa Claus Rally To Take S&P 500 Back To August High
The market staged a strong comeback last week thanks to some better-than-feared earnings reports. The rebound has set tongues wagging about a potential inflection point. Why Yardeni Expects Santa Claus Rally: The S&P 500 Index could be making another bottom right around the June lows, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told CNBC.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Group 1 Automotive GPI shares rose 15.4% to $188.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares rose 7.4% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares rose...
Watch Out Tesla: Here's How Many Electric Vehicles General Motors Sold In The Third Quarter
Automaker General Motors Company GM reported third-quarter financial results before the market open Tuesday. Here’s a look at how General Motors did for electric vehicles in the quarter and what’s to come. What Happened: Traditional automaker General Motors reported revenue of $41.89 billion in the third quarter, beating...
Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc META and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors...
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines
Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 20-For-1 Reverse Stock Split Effective Tomorrow, Oct. 26
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX, (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. AcelRx's common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ACRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The reverse stock split is intended to enable AcelRx to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number for AcelRx's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 00444T209.
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
Digital Realty Trust's Earnings: A Preview
Digital Realty Trust DLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Digital Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding
Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
Why Xerox Stock Hit 52-Week Lows Today
Xerox Holdings Corp XRX shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and cut its full-year outlook. Xerox said third-quarter revenue was down 0.4% year-over-year to $1.75 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.77 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 40 cents per share.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
Earnings Preview: Universal Stainless
Universal Stainless USAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Stainless will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Universal Stainless bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Expert Ratings for Hibbett
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hibbett HIBB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hibbett has an average price target of $73.75 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $70.00.
Earnings Outlook For Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics VKTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viking Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Viking Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Gwth, Aurora Cannabis Among Top Gainers
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 19.23% at $1.24. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 13.29% at $3.58. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.71% at $1.33. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 10.96% at $3.34. SNDL SNDL shares closed up 9.43% at $2.32. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Planet Fitness
Within the last quarter, Planet Fitness PLNT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $76.83 versus the current price of Planet Fitness at $60.63, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
