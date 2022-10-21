Read full article on original website
Army Times
Lawmakers press DOD to update rules for Guard, reserve specialty pay
Lawmakers are pushing defense officials to release plans ensuring that National Guard and reserve troops aren’t being shortchanged on specialty pay, saying the unresolved issue could undermine recruiting and retention for the force in the future. In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, a bipartisan group...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Dr Oz rules out supporting federal abortion ban if elected to US Senate during Pennsylvania midterm debate
Dr Mehmet Oz has said he would not support a federal abortion if elected to the US Senate - saying the issue ought to be left up to the individual states. Speaking at the debate with Democrat John Fetterman, designed to help voters who to vote for as governor of the battleground state of Pennsylvania, the one-time television celebrity was asked if he would back a bill being backed by fellow Republican Lindsay Graham.“Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks. I know that you’ve been asked about this question before. If the vote were held today, you were elected senator, you’re on the Senate floor. The clerk calls you there’s a roll call vote. Are you a yay or nay,” Mr Oz was asked. Read More Polling stations ramp up security as early voting begins in US midterm electionsFetterman addresses ‘elephant in the room’, hammers Dr Oz for remarks about strokeTrump pressed Arizona GOP Senate candidate to push ‘big lie’, documentary reveals
Army Times
Ukraine-bound NASAMS are in US hands now: Raytheon
WASHINGTON ― Raytheon Technologies has delivered two sophisticated NASAMS air defense systems due for Ukraine to United States government, its chief executive said Tuesday. “We did just deliver two NASAMS systems. ... We delivered two of them to the government a couple of weeks ago. They’re being installed in Ukraine [imminently],” CEO Greg Hayes said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”
Army Times
Nearly 113K claims already filed for PACT Act benefits
Veterans Affairs officials have already received nearly 113,000 new disability claims. sweeping toxic exposure legislation signed into law less than three months ago, an indication of the potential impact of the measure and the work ahead for the department. Benefits officials began accepting claims for all presumptive illnesses included in...
Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of “stoking violence” and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat’s failures and “you deserve better.” Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage. Whitmer and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters — including the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — responded. The final weeks of the campaign have seemed more like a competitive contest, with both hopefuls on TV and the candidates holding public events around the state. Their debate Tuesday was the final meeting before the November election. Here’s a look at some of the exchanges:
Army Times
US launches airstrike to assist Somali forces under attack
The U.S. conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Sunday against al-Shabab, killing two, U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday. According to a statement by AFRICOM, al-Shabab insurgents were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, more than 124 miles north of the country’s capital of Mogadishu. This appears to be the 10th strike by U.S. forces in Somalia in 2022, according to a Long War Journal tracker. That’s compared to 11 such strikes in 2021 and 44 in 2020.
