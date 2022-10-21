ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Army Times

Lawmakers press DOD to update rules for Guard, reserve specialty pay

Lawmakers are pushing defense officials to release plans ensuring that National Guard and reserve troops aren’t being shortchanged on specialty pay, saying the unresolved issue could undermine recruiting and retention for the force in the future. In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, a bipartisan group...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Independent

Dr Oz rules out supporting federal abortion ban if elected to US Senate during Pennsylvania midterm debate

Dr Mehmet Oz has said he would not support a federal abortion if elected to the US Senate - saying the issue ought to be left up to the individual states. Speaking at the debate with Democrat John Fetterman, designed to help voters who to vote for as governor of the battleground state of Pennsylvania, the one-time television celebrity was asked if he would back a bill being backed by fellow Republican Lindsay Graham.“Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks. I know that you’ve been asked about this question before. If the vote were held today, you were elected senator, you’re on the Senate floor. The clerk calls you there’s a roll call vote. Are you a yay or nay,” Mr Oz was asked. Read More Polling stations ramp up security as early voting begins in US midterm electionsFetterman addresses ‘elephant in the room’, hammers Dr Oz for remarks about strokeTrump pressed Arizona GOP Senate candidate to push ‘big lie’, documentary reveals
Army Times

Ukraine-bound NASAMS are in US hands now: Raytheon

WASHINGTON ― Raytheon Technologies has delivered two sophisticated NASAMS air defense systems due for Ukraine to United States government, its chief executive said Tuesday. “We did just deliver two NASAMS systems. ... We delivered two of them to the government a couple of weeks ago. They’re being installed in Ukraine [imminently],” CEO Greg Hayes said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”
Army Times

Nearly 113K claims already filed for PACT Act benefits

Veterans Affairs officials have already received nearly 113,000 new disability claims. sweeping toxic exposure legislation signed into law less than three months ago, an indication of the potential impact of the measure and the work ahead for the department. Benefits officials began accepting claims for all presumptive illnesses included in...
The Associated Press

Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of “stoking violence” and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat’s failures and “you deserve better.” Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage. Whitmer and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters — including the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — responded. The final weeks of the campaign have seemed more like a competitive contest, with both hopefuls on TV and the candidates holding public events around the state. Their debate Tuesday was the final meeting before the November election. Here’s a look at some of the exchanges:
Army Times

US launches airstrike to assist Somali forces under attack

The U.S. conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Sunday against al-Shabab, killing two, U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday. According to a statement by AFRICOM, al-Shabab insurgents were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, more than 124 miles north of the country’s capital of Mogadishu. This appears to be the 10th strike by U.S. forces in Somalia in 2022, according to a Long War Journal tracker. That’s compared to 11 such strikes in 2021 and 44 in 2020.
