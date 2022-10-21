Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford celebrates the spooky season as Witches Night Out returns
An unseasonably warm and muggy night didn't stop hundreds of local witches from casting a spell to create some fun Friday evening. Main Street Hanford hosted its annual Witches Night Out event, which promotes local downtown businesses while also providing a spooky night of Halloween-themed fun. "It's lots of fun,...
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
Hanford Sentinel
Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food
Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
Madera Future Farmers of America Crops Cooperative opens pumpkin patch to the public
The Madera Future Farmers of America Crops Cooperative opened up their pumpkin patch to the public. Students started growing the pumpkins around late May and now they're harvesting and selling them.
KMPH.com
Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ruiz Foods family gives big multi-million gift to a Valley school. Here’s who, how much
Fred Ruiz of Fresno, co-founder and former chairman of Mexican frozen-foods manufacturer Ruiz Foods, and his wife Mitzie have for years provided financial support to fellowships and endowments at UC Merced. On Saturday, leaders at the North Valley university announced the latest – and largest – contribution by the couple...
andnowuknow.com
Fowler Packing Acquires Over 10,000 Acres and Expands Program; Justin Parnagian Details
FRESNO, CA - A significant ag acquisition is taking place in California. Fresno-based Fowler Packing Company has acquired SunWest Fruit Company in partnership with Ag Partners Capital. With this deal, Fowler adds over 10,000 acres of farmland to its operations, with new access to coveted water districts. “Given the significant...
New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno
There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno. Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.
GV Wire
Fresno Crops Eclipse $8 Billion, but County Falls to No. 3 in Nation
Fresno County farms produced a record-breaking $8.08 billion in crops for 2021, but no longer can brag about being No. 1 in the nation. After leading the U.S. in crop production value for three straight years, Fresno County fell to No. 3 behind Kern County ($8.34 billion) and Tulare County ($8.09 billion).
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
sierranewsonline.com
Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival
MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
Fresno Hindu community celebrates Diwali
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Hindu community is celebrating Diwali. The five-day Festival of Lights kicked off Saturday morning at a new Hindu temple. “For the Hindu community, Diwali is like what Christmas is to Christians,” explained Zeal Shah, outreach administrator for Swaminarayan BAPS Temple. “The celebration symbolizes the victory of good over evil. […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
How your home landscaping can help feed animals at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Right now is your chance to partner with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo by re-purposing branches and shrubs that might grow in your yard or parking area.
Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant
Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.
thecampusjournal.com
Francisco Alonso, COS Instructor and Artist of the Year
For Francisco Alonso, an adjunct printmaking instructor at College of the Sequoias and the Visalia Arts Consortium’s 2022 Artist of the Year, everything he does is part of his identity as an artist. “Everything that I do aligns with being an artist. So even when I’m cooking visually, the...
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
Fire damages Visalia apartment complex
VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A fire damaged a vacant apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Visalia Fire says at 3:17 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 300 block of NW 3rd Avenue. Firefighters say they found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire […]
Texas Roadhouse bringing hundreds of jobs to Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of a well-known steakhouse will soon bring hundreds of new jobs to Visalia. A Texas Roadhouse location is set to open near Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway in December. A spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse said they are looking to hire 230 people for the new location. Positions that are […]
13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
