Clovis, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford celebrates the spooky season as Witches Night Out returns

An unseasonably warm and muggy night didn't stop hundreds of local witches from casting a spell to create some fun Friday evening. Main Street Hanford hosted its annual Witches Night Out event, which promotes local downtown businesses while also providing a spooky night of Halloween-themed fun. "It's lots of fun,...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Crops Eclipse $8 Billion, but County Falls to No. 3 in Nation

Fresno County farms produced a record-breaking $8.08 billion in crops for 2021, but no longer can brag about being No. 1 in the nation. After leading the U.S. in crop production value for three straight years, Fresno County fell to No. 3 behind Kern County ($8.34 billion) and Tulare County ($8.09 billion).
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
sierranewsonline.com

Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival

MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Hindu community celebrates Diwali

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Hindu community is celebrating Diwali. The five-day Festival of Lights kicked off Saturday morning at a new Hindu temple. “For the Hindu community, Diwali is like what Christmas is to Christians,” explained Zeal Shah, outreach administrator for Swaminarayan BAPS Temple. “The celebration symbolizes the victory of good over evil. […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Francisco Alonso, COS Instructor and Artist of the Year

For Francisco Alonso, an adjunct printmaking instructor at College of the Sequoias and the Visalia Arts Consortium’s 2022 Artist of the Year, everything he does is part of his identity as an artist. “Everything that I do aligns with being an artist. So even when I’m cooking visually, the...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire damages Visalia apartment complex

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A fire damaged a vacant apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department.  Visalia Fire says at 3:17 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 300 block of NW 3rd Avenue. Firefighters say they found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Texas Roadhouse bringing hundreds of jobs to Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of a well-known steakhouse will soon bring hundreds of new jobs to Visalia. A Texas Roadhouse location is set to open near Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway in December. A spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse said they are looking to hire 230 people for the new location. Positions that are […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
CLOVIS, CA

