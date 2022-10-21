Read full article on original website
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped over near Plum Nearly Lane on Monday, Oct. 24. The Sheriff’s Office says they were working with FBI Safe Streets and the Wilmington Police Department to look into possible drug activity at around 2 p.m.
More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 8-month-old baby died after a car accident in Bladen County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver has been charged with a DWI. Per a N.C. State Highway Patrol representative, Brittany Pope was driving with two passengers on October 22 when the...
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene submitted his resignation in a county courtroom during a hearing on the petition to remove him from office on Monday, October 24. Just as the state prepared to call its first witness in the hearing, Greene’s attorney announced the...
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive new vests from charity
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco and Orex have received bullet and stab-protective vests from a donation through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Per a BCSO release, the vests are embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested...
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection. This...
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 students are not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. A total of 231 students were absent from the school on Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
Crews fight fire near 17th Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
Multiple local government and community meetings to take place this Tuesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple local government and community meetings will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss various issues related to southeastern North Carolina communities. New Hanover County Board of Elections. The New Hanover County Board of Elections is scheduled to host a meeting at 5 p.m. in...
Samaritan’s Purse helping community members send gifts to children around the world
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The holidays will be here before we know it, and Samaritan’s Purse, a disaster relief organization that runs Operation Christmas Child, is already gearing up and packing presents for children. Volunteers help pack toys and daily essentials in shoeboxes for kids in over 170 countries....
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this fourth episode, Gannon shoots the breeze with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry, so you’ll...
Proposed ordinance could reduce parking requirements for multi-family housing in Leland
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed ordinance on the agenda for the Leland Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25 could reduce the minimum and maximum parking space requirements for multi-family residential developments. Leland’s ordinances currently require a minimum of one parking space per bedroom and a maximum of three...
First Alert Forecast: challenging the records as warm & dry streak continues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with a tranquil late Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Banks of low clouds and fog are likely to develop overnight, but by daybreak, will yield to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. These numbers could challenge Wilmington’s existing October 26 record high of 83, set in 2014. Chances for needed rainfall will stay paltry for most of the forecast period before spiking to near 30% on or around Halloween.
Local brewery and fintech company create beer to raise money for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Brewing Company and nCino, a local fintech company, partnered to create a beer to raise money for Nourish NC. As of October 25, they have sold their entire stock. Proceeds from 4-packs and draft of the Bankers’ Hours DDH New England Style IPA (7.1%)...
Brunswick Community College Intercultural Festival to feature live performances, art displays
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Expect to see live performances, art displays, international food and more at the Brunswick Community College Intercultural Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Per a BCC announcement, the Odell Williamson Auditorium will host the festival. “Open to all, the FREE...
First Alert Forecast: mainly mild and dry
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dry skies will help sponsor above average temperatures across the Cape Fear Region for most of the week ahead. Your First Alert Forecast features daily highs deep in the 70s to even lower 80s at times. These are a couple notches higher than the average highs for latter October (lower and middle 70s) but lower than the records for most days (middle and upper 80s). The record for Wednesday, October 26 - 83, set in 2014 - is the most vulnerable of the bunch.
First Alert Forecast: low pressure swirls offshore, mild temperatures
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this fourth - but not final! - October weekend and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. As low pressure continues to swirl off the Carolina Coast this weekend, expect fresh northerly breezes with gusts up to 20 mph through late Sunday night. Rain chances will drop from slim to none as this ocean systems pushes away from southeastern NC.
