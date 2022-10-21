ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

WECT

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 8-month-old baby died after a car accident in Bladen County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver has been charged with a DWI. Per a N.C. State Highway Patrol representative, Brittany Pope was driving with two passengers on October 22 when the...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene submitted his resignation in a county courtroom during a hearing on the petition to remove him from office on Monday, October 24. Just as the state prepared to call its first witness in the hearing, Greene’s attorney announced the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive new vests from charity

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco and Orex have received bullet and stab-protective vests from a donation through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Per a BCSO release, the vests are embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 students are not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. A total of 231 students were absent from the school on Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews fight fire near 17th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this fourth episode, Gannon shoots the breeze with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry, so you’ll...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: challenging the records as warm & dry streak continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with a tranquil late Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Banks of low clouds and fog are likely to develop overnight, but by daybreak, will yield to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. These numbers could challenge Wilmington’s existing October 26 record high of 83, set in 2014. Chances for needed rainfall will stay paltry for most of the forecast period before spiking to near 30% on or around Halloween.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: mainly mild and dry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dry skies will help sponsor above average temperatures across the Cape Fear Region for most of the week ahead. Your First Alert Forecast features daily highs deep in the 70s to even lower 80s at times. These are a couple notches higher than the average highs for latter October (lower and middle 70s) but lower than the records for most days (middle and upper 80s). The record for Wednesday, October 26 - 83, set in 2014 - is the most vulnerable of the bunch.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: low pressure swirls offshore, mild temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this fourth - but not final! - October weekend and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. As low pressure continues to swirl off the Carolina Coast this weekend, expect fresh northerly breezes with gusts up to 20 mph through late Sunday night. Rain chances will drop from slim to none as this ocean systems pushes away from southeastern NC.

