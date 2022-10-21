WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with a tranquil late Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Banks of low clouds and fog are likely to develop overnight, but by daybreak, will yield to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. These numbers could challenge Wilmington’s existing October 26 record high of 83, set in 2014. Chances for needed rainfall will stay paltry for most of the forecast period before spiking to near 30% on or around Halloween.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO