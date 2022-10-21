Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Married couple start an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown. “Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!!...
wvlt.tv
Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards. He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee-Georgia football game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Georgia game? You can watch it on WVLT!. “This is going to be EPIC,” SEC on CBS said when announcing the broadcast details Monday. The Vols will be heading to Athens, Georgia for the highly-anticipated game on Saturday,...
wvlt.tv
Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving an Anderson County Schools bus caused delays on Lake City Highway on Tuesday, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services officials said. No students were injured on the bus, according to ACEMS officials. The bus was transporting children from Dutch Valley Elementary School, according to...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee remains No. 3 in AP college football poll after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After beating Alabama, Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. On Sunday, the Associated Press announced Tennessee remained No. 3 in its college football poll. The Vols were on a hot streak for touchdowns Saturday, scoring 52...
wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
wvlt.tv
Colorful Cades Cove brings many visitors
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time of year is the peak of color moving down the mountains in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and one of the most popular areas, Cades Cove. The peak of fall color also brings heavy traffic. “You take the good with the bad, we...
wvlt.tv
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA officers said the incident occurred in downtown Gatlinburg around 11:00 p.m. A man...
wvlt.tv
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
wvlt.tv
Spooktacular Halloween Event in Pigeon Forge
Enjoy another day full of Sunshine and warm temperatures. Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter. Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game.
wvlt.tv
Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade
Knoxville Buddy Walk has raised thousands of dollars for Down syndrome. Two airlifted to UT Medical Center following ‘significant accident’. All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed following the crash. How you can raise awareness, funds for Down syndrome. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Knoxville Buddy...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
13abc.com
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of a Michigan man who went missing in September and was found dead in a field in Tennessee days later is not only seeking justice in her son’s case, but also looking to change laws to help families of missing people file reports sooner.
wvlt.tv
Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
