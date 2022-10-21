ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Married couple start an affordable family clinic in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
MARYVILLE, TN
Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown. “Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!!...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards. He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee-Georgia football game to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Georgia game? You can watch it on WVLT!. “This is going to be EPIC,” SEC on CBS said when announcing the broadcast details Monday. The Vols will be heading to Athens, Georgia for the highly-anticipated game on Saturday,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving an Anderson County Schools bus caused delays on Lake City Highway on Tuesday, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services officials said. No students were injured on the bus, according to ACEMS officials. The bus was transporting children from Dutch Valley Elementary School, according to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee remains No. 3 in AP college football poll after UT Martin win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After beating Alabama, Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. On Sunday, the Associated Press announced Tennessee remained No. 3 in its college football poll. The Vols were on a hot streak for touchdowns Saturday, scoring 52...
MARTIN, TN
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Colorful Cades Cove brings many visitors

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time of year is the peak of color moving down the mountains in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and one of the most popular areas, Cades Cove. The peak of fall color also brings heavy traffic. “You take the good with the bad, we...
TOWNSEND, TN
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA officers said the incident occurred in downtown Gatlinburg around 11:00 p.m. A man...
GATLINBURG, TN
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
TENNESSEE STATE
Spooktacular Halloween Event in Pigeon Forge

Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter. Jeff McCarter, aka "El Jefe", passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade

Knoxville Buddy Walk has raised thousands of dollars for Down syndrome.
KNOXVILLE, TN

