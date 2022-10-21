Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes makes bold Aaron Judge prediction
NEW YORK — Depending on how the rest of this one-sided American League Championship Series plays out and what happens this winter, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes might be pitching with Aaron Judge playing behind him for the last time in Sunday night’s Game 4. Cortes doesn’t proclaim to...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Yankees Outfielder Reveals Excuse For His Embarrassing Drop
The New York Yankees are on the cusp of being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS after losing Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. But there was one embarrassing drop by a Yankees player that made a big difference - and his excuse for making that drop is... interesting.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Aaron Boone’s brutally honest analysis after embarrassing ALCS sweep vs. Astros
The New York Yankees’ struggles in the ALCS finally came to an end, as the Houston Astros swept them out of the playoffs to advance to the World Series. It was more of the same for the Yankees, who haven’t been able to piece together a roster that is capable of making it all the way to the World Series. And manager Aaron Boone is finding that out the hard way.
Lance McCullers Jr. had a really smart reason for wearing an elbow guard to the Astros' ALCS celebration
The Houston Astros are going to the World Series to face the Philadelphia Phillies, and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. isn’t taking any risks. Back when the Astros made it to the ALCS, the star hurler got nailed in the elbow by a champagne bottle, something that I’m surprised doesn’t happen more often giving all the celebrating and whatnot.
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Houston Astros will attempt to complete the sweep and seal their fourth trip to the World Series in five years as they face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Yankees Game 4 prediction and pick.
Astros sweep Yankees, advance to play Phillies in World Series
In the storied history of the New York Yankees, the franchise had never lost four consecutive postseason series to the same team. Until now. The Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on Sunday, falling 6-5 in a back-and-forth Game 4. The Astros, whose...
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
Yankees laughingstock of Twitter after 5-0 loss to the Astros
HOUSTON — It's been a painful few days to be a New York Yankees fan and the misery continued Saturday on their home field. The Astros dominated them with a 5-0 shutout and are one win away from another trip to the World Series. To try to get that...
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
After going out with a whimper, New York Yankees need a revamp – starting at the very top
The Yankees haven't reached the World Series since 2009, losing to the Astros in the ALCS for a third time in six years.
