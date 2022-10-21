ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley's blocked punt voted Washington top high school football play of Week 7

By Hailey Palmer
The timing of Pe Ell-Willapa Valley's blocked punt against Raymond South-Bend was perfect in more ways than one.

Getting the block was one thing, but giving the offense a short field in order to make it a two-possession game in the third quarter over the Titans' rival couldn't have come at a better time.

The Titans' special teams magic was voted the top play in SBLive WA's Week 7 play-of-the-week poll.

The play gathered 67.9% of the vote with King's wide receiver Lucas Christensen's one-handed touchdown grab coming in second with 17.3%.

Watch the top plays from Week 7 below:

Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 7 (; 2:35)

