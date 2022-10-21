Read full article on original website
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
How city faded as a banking headquarters
Jacksonville was known as the banking headquarters of Florida for much of the 20th century, with three major bank headquarters Downtown. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s database, there have been 72 banks with a main office in Jacksonville. However, since 1978, 70 of those “main” offices have...
Jacksonville Daily Record
A return home for PNC Bank leader
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration; University of North Florida; MBA, University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Community service: Junior Achievement of North Florida board of directors, mentor at UNF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Founded: 1852 as the Pittsburgh Trust and Savings Company. Assets: $541 billion. Deposits: $441...
floridatrend.com
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
Property fraud a real problem in Northeast Florida, county clerks say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Trade Commission found in a 2019 report that the Sunshine State leads the way when it comes to scams of any kind. Now, county clerks in northeast Florida are trying to prevent property fraud schemes devised to steal your home or business. >>> STREAM...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg
Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville area hotels continue business recovery
Duval County hotels continue to report strong business, including the highest room revenue, average daily rate and revenue per room on record for September, according to data from the STR analytics firm released by Visit Jacksonville. Total room revenue was reported at $38,743,160 – a 9.8% increase compared with September...
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
$200K, $50K winning tickets sold in Florida for Monday night’s Powerball drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No one took home the big jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball, but two people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that two people matched four of the five numbers and Powerball numbers. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
This Was Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey's Old Career & Why It's A Major Plot Twist
Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, is her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis', biggest supporter — she is so involved in helping lead Florida as she stands by his side. However, she didn't always hold a political title and her past might surprise you. Mrs. DeSantis used to be a...
Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
News4Jax.com
Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Delise joins Gunster
Justin Delise is a new associate attorney in Gunster’s business litigation practice in the law firm’s Jacksonville office. He received a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in accounting from East Carolina University and a J.D. from Florida State University College of Law. Before joining...
westorlandonews.com
Duke Energy Florida Files to Refund Customers Annually
Duke Energy Florida is proposing to pass on $56 million dollars of corporate tax savings annually to customers as a refund to customers. “We understand our customers need some relief, and this is an opportunity for Duke Energy to pass tax savings to our customers,” said Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas. “We will continue to look for creative solutions to provide relief and focus our efforts to deliver the best possible service.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
121 Financial Credit Union: Targeting small business niche
When a small group of Southern Bell employees formed Florida Telco Credit Union in January 1935 with $155 in initial deposits, they probably had no idea how the nonprofit financial institution would grow in the next 87 years. With more people joining the telephone company and its equipment suppliers, along...
Florida man takes home $5 million prize from scratch-off ticket
A Florida man is now a multimillionaire after claiming a $5 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
WESH
Fact-checking claims from the Florida governor debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Monday night, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Florida governor and Democrat Charlie Crist went head to head in Fort Pierce for their only debate ahead of election day. One of the topics that got a lot of play was crime. Who has...
Here are the 3 amendments on Florida ballots this election
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida voters are asked to cast their ballots for or against three amendments this Election Day. Here’s a breakdown of what each amendment says and would do if passed:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Amendment 1. “Proposing an amendment to the State...
