ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

How city faded as a banking headquarters

Jacksonville was known as the banking headquarters of Florida for much of the 20th century, with three major bank headquarters Downtown. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s database, there have been 72 banks with a main office in Jacksonville. However, since 1978, 70 of those “main” offices have...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

A return home for PNC Bank leader

Education: Bachelor’s in business administration; University of North Florida; MBA, University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Community service: Junior Achievement of North Florida board of directors, mentor at UNF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Founded: 1852 as the Pittsburgh Trust and Savings Company. Assets: $541 billion. Deposits: $441...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridatrend.com

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg

Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville area hotels continue business recovery

Duval County hotels continue to report strong business, including the highest room revenue, average daily rate and revenue per room on record for September, according to data from the STR analytics firm released by Visit Jacksonville. Total room revenue was reported at $38,743,160 – a 9.8% increase compared with September...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Uncovering Florida

10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
News4Jax.com

Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Delise joins Gunster

Justin Delise is a new associate attorney in Gunster’s business litigation practice in the law firm’s Jacksonville office. He received a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in accounting from East Carolina University and a J.D. from Florida State University College of Law. Before joining...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Duke Energy Florida Files to Refund Customers Annually

Duke Energy Florida is proposing to pass on $56 million dollars of corporate tax savings annually to customers as a refund to customers. “We understand our customers need some relief, and this is an opportunity for Duke Energy to pass tax savings to our customers,” said Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas. “We will continue to look for creative solutions to provide relief and focus our efforts to deliver the best possible service.”
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

121 Financial Credit Union: Targeting small business niche

When a small group of Southern Bell employees formed Florida Telco Credit Union in January 1935 with $155 in initial deposits, they probably had no idea how the nonprofit financial institution would grow in the next 87 years. With more people joining the telephone company and its equipment suppliers, along...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

Fact-checking claims from the Florida governor debate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Monday night, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Florida governor and Democrat Charlie Crist went head to head in Fort Pierce for their only debate ahead of election day. One of the topics that got a lot of play was crime. Who has...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy