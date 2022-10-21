Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Prescott Blaze Maple. The extreme growth of 3 feet or more each year. The fall color glows like embers in a blazing hot fire, thus the name. There is no better maple to plant in Arizona. It loves mountain soil, extreme conditions, and takes wind better than all other shade trees. Perfect for patios, hot sunny walls, street, and driveway trees or anyplace shaded relief is needed.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO