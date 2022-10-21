Read full article on original website
Special Olympics Fuel of Dreams at Prescott Valley Fry’s
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 2:30PM to 5:30PM at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be helping customers pump gas and clean windshields at the Annual Fuel of Dreams to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. Last year, more than $2,000 was donated in three hours as several Prescott Valley Police Officers pumped gas and cleaned windshields.
Enter Your Float in the Night Light Parade in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the Night Light Parade on December 3rd which is a part of the Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular celebration!. Companies, associations, sports leagues, and clubs are all welcome to participate and create a float. There is no theme this year so...
Cottonwood Offers Spay and Neuter Program
The City of Cottonwood recently received a grant through AZPETPLATES for a spay and neuter program. The City is partnering with Danza Del Sol Veterinary Medical Center and Verde Veterinary Hospital to sponsor a low cost spay/neuter clinic for family pets beginning November 1, 2022. The applications will be reviewed...
Highlands Center Offers Fun, Fall, Family Events
The Highlands Center offers a variety of programs for students and families to help them discover the wonders of nature and become wise caretakers of the land. This year, the Highlands Center is welcoming the upcoming Holiday Season with a variety of family programs. From their popular Halloween Happening! and the 15th annual Holiday Bazaar to making your own Holiday Wreath and the annual Hiking Spree, the Highlands Center has exciting and festive activities for all ages!
Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition Meeting, Oct 26
The Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition is holding its Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Meeting on Wednesday, October 26th at 2:00 pm on several important topics including stormwater planning, coalition budget, grant projects, and more. The webinar can be attended at https://meet.goto.com/PrescottValleyUtilities/uvrwpctac. Webinar ID: 845-352-957; Dial by your location +1...
Frost Warning! Temps Below 30° are Forecast for Prescott
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona gives a frost warning and talks about how to protect your plant from the upcoming frost. Severe Frost Alert! Killing frost can damage summer plants through Tuesday night. Ensure plants are hydrated thoroughly. Reduce damage by covering vegetable plants, basil, and frost-sensitive flowers like marigolds, zinnia, and geraniums.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 24th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
How to Grow Prescott Blaze Maple
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Prescott Blaze Maple. The extreme growth of 3 feet or more each year. The fall color glows like embers in a blazing hot fire, thus the name. There is no better maple to plant in Arizona. It loves mountain soil, extreme conditions, and takes wind better than all other shade trees. Perfect for patios, hot sunny walls, street, and driveway trees or anyplace shaded relief is needed.
Yavapai College Volleyball Loses to Eastern AZ
The Yavapai College volleyball team welcomed the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters to Walraven Gymnasium on Friday night for the teams’ third and final meeting of the season. Despite a furious comeback attempt, the Roughriders eventually fell in five sets, dropping to 4-15 overall this season and 2-9 in conference play.
Bradshaw Mountain Defense Shuts Down High-Powered Prescott Offense in Victory over Crosstown Rival
A sizzling Bradshaw Mountain defense was able to stop an equally hot Prescott High School offense Friday night in Prescott Valley as the Bears earned an important region victory over the crosstown rival Badgers, 20-14. The Badgers came in riding a three-game winning streak while putting up an average of...
