Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on October 25, 2022!. "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will be putting their titles on the line as they take on number one contenders Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The two underdogs conquered Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and The Dyad in a Triple Threat Match a couple of weeks ago (with a little help from Cameron Grimes) and have been a cohesive unit since banding together late last year. They have quite the challenge ahead of them as Pretty Deadly have kept hold of their titles on multiple occasions since capturing them at Worlds Collide. Will Pretty Deadly be able to scurry away with their titles once again, or will new champions be crowned tonight?

1 HOUR AGO