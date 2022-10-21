Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take...
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
WWE NXT Live Coverage (10/25) - Two Tag Team Championship Matches, Shotzi Vs. Lash Legend, Schism Reveals Their Newest Member
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on October 25, 2022!. "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will be putting their titles on the line as they take on number one contenders Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The two underdogs conquered Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and The Dyad in a Triple Threat Match a couple of weeks ago (with a little help from Cameron Grimes) and have been a cohesive unit since banding together late last year. They have quite the challenge ahead of them as Pretty Deadly have kept hold of their titles on multiple occasions since capturing them at Worlds Collide. Will Pretty Deadly be able to scurry away with their titles once again, or will new champions be crowned tonight?
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him
Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
Backstage News On First WWE Saudi Arabia Show Of 2023
WWE developed a partnership with Saudi Arabia in 2018 and has hosted seven premium live events there to date. The first-ever PLE to take place in Saudi Arabia was called Greatest Royal Rumble, which featured the largest Royal Rumble in history at 50 participants. Braun Strowman walked away with the victory and a green championship belt signifying the accomplishment. Earlier this year, WWE traveled over to Saudi Arabia to put on its Elimination Chamber PLE, with Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship in the main event. However, it has been announced that Montreal, Quebec, Canada will be hosting Elimination Chamber in 2023. PWInsider has reported that WWE's first PLE in Saudi Arabia in 2023 will be in the spring following WrestleMania 39; no date is currently set for this spring event at the moment.
Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation
Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
Backstage News On How NBC Universal Feels About WWE NXT
The most recent premium live event from "NXT" — Halloween Havoc — took place on October 22. The card was headlined by Bron Breakker defending the "NXT" Championship in a Triple Threat match against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh, and apparently was a huge hit over at Peacock.
Kiana James Among WWE NXT Stars Wrestling On Main Event
WWE made its latest call-up from "NXT," according to a live Wrestling Inc. report. Wrestling Inc.'s Tyler Miller reports that "NXT" star Kiana James made her main roster debut in a match recorded for "Main Event." It happened just before Monday night's live broadcast of "Raw." James' main roster debut...
Kurt Angle Reveals His AEW Asking Price
With an impressive body of work over the years competing for WWE and Impact, Kurt Angle rode his Olympic gold medal into a legendary professional wrestling career, culminating in being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Therefore, it should come as very little surprise that AEW expressed interest in bringing Kurt Angle to the company upon his WWE retirement in 2019. Even past that point, Tony Khan has offered non-wrestling appearances to Angle that have similarly been turned down.
Backstage News On If Tony Khan Is 'Siding With' The Elite Or CM Punk
Ever since the backstage incident following AEW's All Out show back in September resulted in CM Punk and Ace Steel reportedly brawling with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, followed by titles being vacated, rumors of suspensions, and at least one firing, AEW and its CEO, Tony Khan, have remained steadfastly silent on the matter. That's left wrestling fans to speculate on whether Khan sees eye-to-eye with Punk, who kicked off the drama with his explosive post-show media remarks, or The Elite, AEW's EVPs. On Saturday, Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch attempted to answer that question.
Backstage Details On WWE's Offer To Saraya Before She Joined AEW
Saraya shocked the wrestling world last month when she appeared in AEW, the company's latest signing. Initially, there was confusion about Saraya's physical status, but reports now say the former WWE Divas Champion is physically fit to compete. Fightful is reporting that Saraya had interest from both AEW and WWE...
CJ Perry Addresses How Tony Khan Books Miro In AEW
Did you know that since returning in the summer of 2022, former AEW TNT Champion Miro has only had four matches? It's a puzzling statistic, added to unexplained gaps in his appearances on AEW's shows. After his loss at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door competing for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Clark Conners, Malakai Black, and the winner Pac, Miro faded from in-ring action for over two months. He's reaching another two-month absence from competition, with his last match being at All Out on September 4.
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
Shawn Michaels Tells WWE NXT Talent This Is The Hardest Work They'll Do
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who has a key role behind the curtain in regard to the direction of the "NXT" brand, revealed a crucial piece of advice he provided to talent in the locker room. "I try to tell the talent that the hardest work they're ever going...
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE
Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE. The Dublin native began wrestling at the...
