Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

Solving Baltimore’s vacant rowhouse puzzle

Regina Hammond stood in the threshold of an East Biddle Street rowhouse and broke into a broad smile. Another one of the hundreds of persistently vacant houses in her quadrant of East Baltimore soon would be welcoming a new family. It’s being totally rebuilt from a shell of structurally compromised walls. Hammond, a paralegal who moved to her Johnston Square neighborhood (south of Green Mount ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Lot of family memories:' Customers saying goodbye to Bertha's, a Baltimore staple

BALTIMORE- Bertha's in Fells Point, one of Baltimore's icons, is getting ready to close."It's always sad to see an iconic place go, but I understand," Joseph Diseta of Baltimore said. "The owners have been here for years."The Norris family, who owns the restaurant, made the announcement on Facebook.Bertha's has been a staple in the community for 50 years.The family issued a statement that reads in part:"Closing Berthas is bittersweet. As a family, we've given so many great years to this wonderful place and are now ready to pursue other life paths and interests. We have made many treasured friendships over...
BALTIMORE, MD

