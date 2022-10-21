Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Hampton Roads school bomb threats and more Va. headlines
• A Roanoke city councilman is facing scrutiny for attempting to use money from a state gun violence prevention grant to pay for a trip to a museum and a $658 dinner. An audit found no intentional wrongdoing, but some are questioning why the audit was scheduled to be released after this year’s council elections.—Roanoke Times.
royalexaminer.com
Safety commission approves Metro plan to put more trains in service
Metro officials will be able to put more trains into service as passenger demand grows and rail cars are increasingly overpacked. On Tuesday, the transit agency was given the green light to operate more of its 7000-series trains after the latest phase of its return to service plan was approved by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.
royalexaminer.com
DHR announces 2022 Virginia Battlefield Preservation grants to protect 252 acres
The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect 252 acres including tracts affiliated with the actions of the United States Colored Troops. The acreage targeted for preservation is located in Henrico and Rockingham counties. “The preservation of these significant...
630 WMAL
Virginians Get Voter Notices with Incorrect Information
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined...
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 1st Congressional District race
8News spoke with all three to learn more about their platforms, the top issues voters have shared with them on the campaign trail and what they're focusing on as Election Day inches closer.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and automatic...
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
royalexaminer.com
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year’s national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
royalexaminer.com
Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony to be held November 11 at Virginia War Memorial
The 66th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The public is invited and encouraged to attend to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today. Virginia is currently home to more than 690,000 military veterans and their families.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Virginia
Overall, Virginia is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Commonwealth is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Virginia.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
WHSV
Virginia Department of Health provides insight on COVID vaccine guidelines for schools
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added COVID-19 vaccines to their list of recommended vaccines for anyone six months or older last week. Along with that decision, the COVID-19 vaccine can be covered by insurance when the federal government stops funding it. Additionally, at...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour
FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
NBC12
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military said Monday it’s ready to begin draining 1 million gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year.
