Central Michigan Life
Hernandez earns MAC Player of the Week Honors
As Central Michigan volleyball secured three-straight sweeps last week, senior outside hitter Mallory Hernandez stepped up and led the offensive attack. As a result, Hernandez was named Mid-American Conference West Offensive Player of the Week. Hernandez put up 41 kills in three games on a .538 hitting percentage along with...
Central Michigan Life
'It means everything': CMU volleyball sweeps on Autism Awareness night
Central Michigan volleyball came into this week losing three of its last four against conference-leading opponents and needed a turnaround in a big way. The Chippewas did a full 180, and completed three-straight sweeps, finishing the week off with a 3-0 win over Miami (Ohio) (25-10, 25-8, 25-21) on Sunday to improve to 14-8 overall and 7-4 in conference play.
Central Michigan Life
CMU draws with Kent State
Following halftime, Central Michigan soccer looked to keep its momentum going with a 2-0 lead over Kent State. However, the Golden Flashes (4-6-7, 4-1-5) came out in the second half blazing and forced a 2-2 draw with the Chippewas (2-10-4, 1-5-3) during their Mid-American Conference match on Sunday afternoon. “I...
Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers
The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
Toledo landscapers to trade in lawnmowers for snowplows
Local landscapers who are up against the clock to get last-minute jobs taken care of as winter approaches. In the last warm days of fall, Toledo lawn services are preparing to turn off their lawnmowers for the season. And many of them have already registered and bid for fall season jobs.
Central Michigan Life
An 18-year-old Central Michigan University student passed away Oct. 21
An 18-year-old Central Michigan University student died following a two-car collision Friday. According to a Michigan State Police press release, it happened around 11:30 a.m. on US-127 at Harrison Road in Gratiot County. Preliminary investigations showed the student was heading southbound on the highway when their vehicle crossed a grass...
Central Michigan Life
Members of campus dining spoke during SGA meeting
Representatives from Central Michigan University Campus Dining spoke about upcoming events and addressed student concerns and questions at the weekly Student Government Association meeting. Students are encouraged to voice their experience through one of the feedback options, Resident District Manager Tyson Dubay said. Each dining hall has kiosk stations for...
Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
Central Michigan Life
Legends of the Dark returns for its 27th year
Hosted by the Office of Student Activities and Involvement, Legends of the Dark returns for its 27th annual haunted walking tour of campus for Halloween 2022. The event is from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 28 at the University Center. Students will be taken on a 20 minute tour with a guide telling the haunted stories of Central Michigan University.
52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
13abc.com
City of Oregon announces updates to construction on Navarre/Coy intersection
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday. Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection. According to the city’s Department of Public...
MIS, Faster Horses point fingers, deflect blame in lawsuit over three carbon monoxide deaths
Michigan International Speedway and concert promoter Live Nation Worldwide Inc. each are pointing fingers and deflecting blame in response to a lawsuit alleging their negligence contributed to the carbon monoxide deaths of three men camping at the 2021 Faster Horses Festival. Live Nation, which stages the massive three-day country music...
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
13abc.com
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of a Toledo bar and restaurant announced Sunday that they’ve closed up shop and sold their business to new owners. Firefly, located on North Saint Clair by Fifth Third Field, billed itself as an upscale restaurant and bar, specializing in international street food and craft cocktails. Its now-former owners said Sunday the new team expects to modify the space and open in November.
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
13abc.com
Live wires down, road closed after car crashes into pole at Jackman and Eleanor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Live wires are down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a car crashed into a pole, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue. TFRD officials at the scene said a woman crashed her vehicle into a pole near the intersection Friday night, bringing down live wires. No one was hurt.
Central Michigan Life
Assistant police chief Andy Latham retires
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is undergoing some changes. Assistant Police Chief Andy Latham will retire from the force Nov. 4, according to a press release by the MPPD. Lieutenant Brandon Bliss has been promoted to assistant police chief and will assume his duties Nov. 6. After 26 years with...
