The Black Daisy closes it Waco doors, China Spring location still up and running
WACO, Texas — Popular indie alternative clothing store, known for empowering women, The Black Daisy will be closing its Waco doors. However the owners want you to know that this won't be the last time you hear from The Black Daisy. Owner Sthefanie Welch says that the store will...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
New Business Welcomed to Wortham
At “Be Colorful Boutique” you’ll find affordable and trendy items such as t-shirts, tops, kimonos, jewelry, hats, and lots more!. We are located inside Wortham Antique Mall at 211 W. Main St, Wortham, TX and on Facebook at Be Colorful Boutique VIP. Home of the $10 tees!
WacoTrib.com
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
Waco experiencing over a year of drought
WACO, Texas — Lake Waco is near historically low water levels, and the city as a whole has been in a drought for over a year now. Although the Central Texas area got a little rain Monday night, unfortunately it didn't change much. "We're really looking at a lot...
City of Waco to conduct disparity study to ensure non-discriminatory business practices
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has commissioned MGT Consulting to conduct a disparity study on how the city does business. Multiple sessions will be held across Nov. 1 and 2 at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 LaSalle Ave. The study is reportedly meant to...
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
Killeen, Texas Schools Wants to Raid Your Closet For A Good Cause
If you are in the closet on this one, let me fill you in on a wonderful thing KISD is doing for students and their families in need in Killeen, Texas. They operate something they like to call the “Clothes Closet”. Dust Off Your Denim. The Clothes Closet...
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
Oh Give Me a Home: Police catch bison in Belton
BELTON, Texas — Where the Buffalo Roam: Police officers in Belton met a rather unusual suspect the morning of Oct. 25, a bison. The burly bovine was reportedly found in a field near IH-35 and Penelope St. According to Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer, the bison had been pinned up at a local veterinarian's office on east 6th Ave.
fox44news.com
Waco PD surprises kids for Red Ribbon Week
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life. “It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.
KWTX
Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. Paul Romer, a spokesperson with the City of Belton, told KWTX the animal, which belongs to a local rancher, escaped from a veterinarian’s office on 6th Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
LIST: Central Texas school districts delay Tuesday classes due to power outages
Some school districts in the area are delaying classes Tuesday morning after severe storms on Monday night caused continued power outages.
KWTX
Some Central Texas counties providing many opportunities for voters to participate in early voting
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some counties in Central Texas are opening several early-voting locations for the next two weeks to provide voters many opportunities to cast their votes ahead of the Nov. 8 election. “I encourage voters to come out during that period to not just only avoid the...
KCEN
