Waco, TX

freestonecountytimesonline.com

New Business Welcomed to Wortham

At “Be Colorful Boutique” you’ll find affordable and trendy items such as t-shirts, tops, kimonos, jewelry, hats, and lots more!. We are located inside Wortham Antique Mall at 211 W. Main St, Wortham, TX and on Facebook at Be Colorful Boutique VIP. Home of the $10 tees!
WORTHAM, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco experiencing over a year of drought

WACO, Texas — Lake Waco is near historically low water levels, and the city as a whole has been in a drought for over a year now. Although the Central Texas area got a little rain Monday night, unfortunately it didn't change much. "We're really looking at a lot...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco fire forces people out of homes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
ROBINSON, TX
KCEN

Oh Give Me a Home: Police catch bison in Belton

BELTON, Texas — Where the Buffalo Roam: Police officers in Belton met a rather unusual suspect the morning of Oct. 25, a bison. The burly bovine was reportedly found in a field near IH-35 and Penelope St. According to Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer, the bison had been pinned up at a local veterinarian's office on east 6th Ave.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD surprises kids for Red Ribbon Week

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life. “It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
