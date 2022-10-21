Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022
Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022
Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
Mary Jane Sharpe obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Mary Jane Sharpe (Fox), 74, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, was set free of pain Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. Born October 27, 1947 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Mr. Robert F. Fox of Upton, PA and the late Carma G. (Meek) Fox. She...
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager 1930~2022
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager (Leidig), 92, formerly of St. Thomas, PA passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born July 11, 1930 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George I. and Flora Glen (Wolff) Leidig. In her early life...
Regina B Woodring obituary 1932~2022
Mrs. Regina B Woodring, 90, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in her home. Born September 8, 1932 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Delbert S. Barkdoll, Sr., and Lois G. (Stouffer) Barkdoll. She attended Smithsburg High School. She married Aaron...
Richard Lynn Souder obituary 1948~2022
Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village. He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr. Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant...
Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022
Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz (McIntire), 75, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 26, 1947 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Betty L. (Wilhide) McIntire. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
4th annual tree festival
The 4th Annual Festival of trees, sponsored by the Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB), needs talented tree decorators who want to show off their holiday decorating talents. Decorated Christmas trees will be featured during the annual event at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center over the holiday season. The 2022...
Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022
Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
Worshippers threatened entering church
Worshippers confronted and threatened by a gun-toting woman as they tried to enter a South Middletown Township church Sunday morning successfully talked the woman down while waiting for troopers to arrive on the scene. It took police only minutes to show up and take Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, Harrisburg, into custody.
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz obituary 1942~2022
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his home. Born September 4, 1942 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John P. Wertz, Sr. and Florence J. (Smith) Wertz. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with...
Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022
Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
Patricia Ann Hurt Wilkinson 1934~2022
Patricia Ann Hurt Wilkinson, 88, of Shippensburg, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born January 18, 1934 in Wytheville, VA she was the daughter of the late William and Louria (Dillow) Hurt. Patricia is survived by her son Stephen Wilkinson (Kelly Marshall); A special niece Carol Carlyon...
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise 2000~2022
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise, 22, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born May 1, 2000 the daughter of Brandi and Jim Swaskoski and Edward A. Wise. Ali was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She enjoyed painting and spending time at...
HPD murder investigation: Hagerstown man wanted in shooting
A Hagerstown man is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took the life of another man last week. The Hagerstown Police Department today identified Taejon Najeire Gill, 20, as a suspect in the Oct. 18 shooting death of Sharron Clark. Gill is from the Hagerstown area but his current whereabouts are unknown, police said.
Janet A Mickelinc obituary 1942~2022
Mrs. Janet A Mickelinc (Broyles), 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 22, 1942, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna F. (LaRue) Broyles. She graduated from Martinsburg, WV High School with the class...
Harvey Benjamin Christ obituary 1952~2022
Harvey Benjamin Christ, 70, died Saturday October 15, 2022 at Indiana Regional Hospital. Born February 7, 1952 in Allentown, PA. He was the son of Warren G Christ and Sarah M (Strauss) Christ and was the brother of Elwood (Woody) Christ of Gettysburg who passed away January 14, 2014. Harvey...
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
Nonprofit empowers women, girls
A nonprofit that empowers women and girls and helps them avoid becoming victims, establish boundaries, and move with confidence has come to Franklin and Cumberland County. Empowerment XIV headquarters is located in Shippensburg. Over a decade ago Krissy Marchewka began her self-defense journey, aiming to develop a curriculum geared towards...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0