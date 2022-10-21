ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season. There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 19

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever this November. This year’s Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and includes the following:. The Lakeside light show. A 124-Foot Light...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tasty treats, affordable costumes, Filipino-American dishes and a Hill Country brewery. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Jester King Brewery where they’re hosting a “Beetlejuice” movie night just in time for Halloween. Dario’s Bakery shows us how to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, October 24, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, find out if you have what it takes to be one of The 13th Floor’s terrifying monsters. Plus, sink your teeth into some brains...or some brain cakes from Justin Cakes!. Sweet Paris Creperie is making some yummy fall eats and giving...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know what makes a storm severe? 🤔

We’re no strangers to severe storms in San Antonio and South Central Texas. From giant hailstones, to damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and flooding -- we get it all. But do you know what technically makes a storm “severe?”. Test your weather knowledge by taking the quiz below ⬇️...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

