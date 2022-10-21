Portales man pleads guilty to ‘Production of a Visual Depiction of a Minor Engaging in Sexually Explicit Conduct’

Read full article on original website
Related
Albuquerque woman accused of stealing plants awaits trial behind bars
The shoplifting crimes started over a year ago, officials said.
Trial begins for man accused of killing his aunt
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. 86-year-old Josephina Ortega was found asphyxiated inside her home, with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Ortega’s nephew, Craig Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police […]
FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Lawsuit alleges Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center failed to prevent inmate death
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect current staffing levels at the facility. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County’s Metro Detention Center is facing allegations that staff and operators violated inmate civil rights and ultimately failed to prevent the death of a high-profile inmate. The lawsuit filed Friday, October 21, 2022, alleges that a […]
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced this week for his role in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales will soon learn his punishment for his role in the death of Victoria Martens. Victoria was murdered and then dismembered inside her westside apartment in 2016. The prosecution and defense have entered what they hope the judge will sentence him to. The state wants the maximum of 42 years, but […]
Valencia County Sheriff’s Office looking for info on dead woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman. Officials say on July 16, 2022 deputies responded to the 1700 block of Rio Communities Blvd where they found the woman dead. She is described as a white woman in her mid 30s or 40s, about […]
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
KRQE News 13
A proposed bill would team up with UNM to test animal tissue instead of real animals
A proposed bill would team up with UNM to test animal tissue instead of real animals. A proposed bill would team up with UNM to test animal …. A proposed bill would team up with UNM to test animal tissue instead of real animals. Albuquerque BioPark looking to hire bug...
“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
BCSO arrests man involved in crime spree
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies have taken Tommy Trujillo into custody. BCSO says Trujillo had been on crime spree and led law enforcement on multiple pursuits Monday morning. Officials say around 5:20 a.m. Monday morning they responded to the 800 block of Grecian Ave for a stolen vehicle. Trujillo the went on to […]
KRQE Newsfeed: ShotSpotter technology, Crime spree and SWAT standoff, Warmer weather, East Mountains scam, New fire station
Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico school’s test scores decrease after learning loss from pandemic Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced this week Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash Lawyers for five Taos compound defendants file motions expected to delay trial What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election Lawsuit […]
Bernalillo County: East Mountain properties current target in rent assistance scam
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some living in Bernalillo County are confused after receiving mail saying they applied for rent assistance, except they didn’t. “The city didn’t tell us anything they just replied back to the email and said that they would deny the claim,” said Julie Green, a homeowner in Tijeras. Green said she was confused after […]
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
Bernalillo County funded thousands by environment department to stomp on illegal dumping
The award is a part of the Recycling and Illegally Dumping (RAID) grant for the fiscal year 2023.
Albuquerque Police Department: Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash
APD's Motor Unit was called to the scene Sunday night.
KRQE News 13
Local chevron goes above and beyond to decorate for Halloween
A local store has decorated to keep folks in a festive, but spooky, mood!. Local chevron goes above and beyond to decorate for …. A local store has decorated to keep folks in a festive, but spooky, mood!. New hotels, apartments proposed for Sawmill District. New hotels, apartments proposed for...
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
Comments / 0