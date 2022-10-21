Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Provincetown listed as one possible location for Raynham teen missing for a week
Since Weaver was reported missing by her family, the Raynham Police Department has been in close contact with local, state and federal partners — including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to off-campus crime scene
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website. An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”
capecod.com
Hazardous Materials technicians called to Osterville for mercury spill
OSTERVILLE – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Osterville around 2:45 PM Monday. A broken thermometer reportedly caused a mercury spill at a residence on Oak Ridge Road. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage...
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
capecod.com
Brink’s donates former armored car to Sheriff’s office which will be used by SWAT team
BOURNE – Sheriff Cummings would like to thank Brink’s for donating an armored vehicle to the BCSO which has been upfitted for use by the BCSO and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council for their regional SWAT teams. The CCRLEC, a collaboration between the 15 police departments on the Cape, the BCSO and the Town of Nantucket, shares resources when needed to respond to unusual occurrences such as active shooter incidents, violent criminal apprehensions, barricaded subjects, hostage rescue, ferry protection, school or workplace violence, major police deployments during special events and other situations requiring exceptional police actions. Similar to S-300, the Sheriff’s Patrol Boat, the armored vehicle is another delivery platform utilized by the CCRLEC SWAT team to enhance law enforcement operations and keep our community safe.
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
capecod.com
Brewster Holding Community Housing Event
BREWSTER – Brewster is holding a community housing forum to provide residents with resources and information. People will be able to learn about the town’s rental assistance program and funds to help income-eligible households with housing rehabilitation and childcare. Those who want to learn more about creating accessory...
FBI to search underwater in Concord River Monday; traffic to be impacted
The FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT) out of New York is in Massachusetts to help assist with an investigation, according to a statement. The team will be searching underwater at Concord River in Billerica starting around 9 a.m., the statement read. It will cause one lane on the River Street Bridge to close during active search hours.
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
capecod.com
MassDOT advises of work on Route 6-Route 132 ramps
BARNSTABLE – MassDOT reports that minor tree clearing is tentatively scheduled to be done Wednesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 27th on the ramps at the interchange of Route 6 and Route 132 in Barnstable. This is part of a MassDOT state-wide safety project involving the installation of wrong-way driver notification systems on select highway off-ramps at various locations in the state. Minor tree clearing is required along the ramp in advance of the sign to provide a clear sight line for the detection, and to remove the tree overhang around the sign to receive sufficient sunlight for power. These systems will be installed along the sides of the ramp and flashing signs will be triggered if a vehicle goes the wrong-way up the ramp. The signs use radar detection and are solar powered. Traffic will be maintained on the main off-ramps from Route 6 to Route 132 at all times. The secondary ramp from the Route 6 eastbound off-ramp to Shootflying Hill Road may need to be closed for a time, with traffic temporarily detoured to access Shootflying Hill Road directly from Route 132.
whdh.com
Donut Stop Them Now: Meet the MIT grad students stopping by Dunkin’s in cities across Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - How far would you go to get your daily dunkies? Two MIT graduate students are on a mission to hit a Dunkin’ in every city in the Bay State. James McRae and Bert Vandereydt, two friends both studying mechanical engineering, have been documenting the ups and downs of their state-wide journey on Instagram.
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
capecod.com
Several evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Just after 6:30 AM Monday morning, there was a report of a head on crash at Route 28 and Cedar Street in Hyannis. Five peoples were evaluated by Hyannis rescue at the scene. Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch
The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
capecod.com
Volunteers Needed for Regional Storm Shelters
HYANNIS – An official with the American Red Cross of Massachusetts recently gave insight on the organization’s partnership with Barnstable County to recruit over 200 new volunteers to work at regional shelters this winter. Spokesperson Jeff Hall said shelters will focus on helping at-risk populations like elderly people...
