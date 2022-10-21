What these democrats are doing to our children should be illegal an how so many parents follow is unbelievable , along with to many in the public supporting this , wrong on so many levels , let kids be kids an make those choices when they are adults
"Gender affirming care" is a leftist made up term to make chemical and surgical mutilation of underage children sound reasonable. It is child abuse of the worst sort and should be illegal.
this gender swap stuff is a choice not anything that has to do with health anything that choses to do that to themselves or minors should be ready to accept the cost out of pocket themselves
