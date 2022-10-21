ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

doggies
3d ago

What these democrats are doing to our children should be illegal an how so many parents follow is unbelievable , along with to many in the public supporting this , wrong on so many levels , let kids be kids an make those choices when they are adults

Bill Weronko
3d ago

"Gender affirming care" is a leftist made up term to make chemical and surgical mutilation of underage children sound reasonable. It is child abuse of the worst sort and should be illegal.

Jamie Talburt
3d ago

this gender swap stuff is a choice not anything that has to do with health anything that choses to do that to themselves or minors should be ready to accept the cost out of pocket themselves

Related
97.1 FM Talk

Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race

The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
NBC Chicago

Here Are 5 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election

At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.

The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
Washington Examiner

For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot

Democrats are widely expected to lose in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
NBC Chicago

Endorsement Guide for the 2022 Illinois General Election

The 2022 general election is rapidly approaching, and major Illinois publications and organizations are making their endorsements for some of the most important races on the ticket. Groups advocating on behalf of a wide range of interests, as well as some of the biggest media outlets in the state, are...
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data

(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
wcbu.org

During stop in Normal, Speaker Chris Welch talks about changes to the SAFE-T Act and competing in the 91st House District

Bloomington-Normal's new Illinois House district – the 91st – has become one of the most competitive and costliest in modern history. Democrat Sharon Chung and Republican Scott Preston and the people backing them have already spent more than a million dollars to win Nov. 8 – in a McLean County that some see turning purple after years of Republican dominance.
WCIA

Gov. Pritzker schedules campaign stop in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will make a campaign stop in Urbana on Monday night. The American Federation of Teachers 20-day nationwide get-out-the-vote bus tour will stop at the Illini Union for an event to mobilize voters ahead of the midterm elections. Gov. Pritzker will be joined by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Illinois […]
illinois.edu

Covering a candidate who won’t debate or rarely talks to the media

The Midterm Elections 2022 are just over 2 weeks away. While we’ve watched debates or heard interviews from many candidates running for office, one incumbent has been noticeably absent from coverage, although she is very likely to be re-elected. We’re talking about Rep. Republican Mary Miller (R) of Illinois' 15th congressional district. As you recall, former President Donald J. Trump backed Miller at a rally in Quincy back in June. Despite numerous criticisms of the Biden administration on her YouTube and Twitter pages, Miller has given few interviews and has not debated her Democratic opponent, Paul Lange.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Worries over Amendment 1 raising Illinois taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just 15 days away, and one question on the ballot is whether union rights are protected in the Illinois Constitution. The exact wording is: “No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargin collectively over their wages, […]
chicagopublicsquare.com

Illinois’ hottest races / All Ye faithful / ‘Sexy gubernatorial candidate’

Illinois’ hottest races. Axios Chicago offers a big-picture view of next month’s election. ■ Fresh Tribune endorsements for the Illinois Senate: Four Democrats and a Republican challenging a Democrat whose resignation Gov. Pritzker’s demanded. ■ Hey Chicago (the new name for City Cast’s newsletter and coincidentally the...
