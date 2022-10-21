The Midterm Elections 2022 are just over 2 weeks away. While we’ve watched debates or heard interviews from many candidates running for office, one incumbent has been noticeably absent from coverage, although she is very likely to be re-elected. We’re talking about Rep. Republican Mary Miller (R) of Illinois' 15th congressional district. As you recall, former President Donald J. Trump backed Miller at a rally in Quincy back in June. Despite numerous criticisms of the Biden administration on her YouTube and Twitter pages, Miller has given few interviews and has not debated her Democratic opponent, Paul Lange.

