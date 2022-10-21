Award-winning producer Ben Feigin, who served as an executive producer on Schitt’s Creek, died Monday of pancreatic cancer. He was 47. Feigin played a key role in the launch of Schitt’s Creek by crafting its unique business model. He sourced non-traditional financing and sold the series on a non-exclusive basis to multiple licensees worldwide. He also masterminded the show’s top-grossing international tour with LiveNation, as well as the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, its pop-up immersive experience that sold-out in under one minute around the globe, and even turned an entire town in upstate-New York into a permanent Schitt’s...

