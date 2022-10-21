Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say.

A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives , U.S. Marshals, and the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office. They confirmed that 19-year-old Isaiah Sylee Roosevelt Combs was brought into custody on October 20, 2022.

PREVIOUS: ‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out’ — Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting

Detectives received a tip around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday claiming the suspect vehicle, a dark 2016 Honda Civic, was parked outside of an apartment complex on the 1800-block of Jadwin Ave in Richland. Detectives and Marshals investigating the case conducted a surveillance operation and eventually followed the Civic as it left the scene.

During a traffic stop, the authorities seized the vehicle as evidence of the fatal shooting and arrested an unrelated juvenile teen on an outstanding warrant. Shortly after, they made contact with Combs at the Richland apartment, where he turned himself over.

Benton County jail records show that Combs faces charges a first-degree murder charge for the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, the 18-year-old woman who died as a result of the shooting.

Combs is also facing 11 other charges out of Benton County including first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, three accounts of third-degree assault and four counts of second-degree theft from an incident on August 17.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle

On October 15, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of WA-397 & E 3rd Ave for reports of a shooting between two cars. Officers later confirmed that it was a one-way incident, meaning no one in Sarabia’s vehicle returned fire.

Minutes later, reports came in regarding a gunshot victim related to the same incident. This was Sarabia, who passed away as a result of her injuries shortly after. Sheriff Tom Croskrey said Friday that there was no prior relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Since the call came in just outside of the Kennewick city limits, the investigation was under Benton County jurisdiction. Furthermore, officials from the prosecutor’s office opted not to disclose further details against Combs to preserve his right to a fair trial. However, that evidence will come into play during prosecution.

TOP STORIES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

HAVE YOU SEEN IT? Kennewick Police release photos of van that tried to capture a young girl

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.