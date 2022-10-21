NEW YORK - Police say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed Monday in East Harlem. It happened around 8:15 a.m. near East 105th Street and Third Avenue. Police said the girl was stabbed in the hip and back. She was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. Investigators believe she was stabbed by another girl she knew, who ran away.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported, the stabbing happened right in front of an eye doctor's office, which was later blocked off with caution tape as investigators spoke with witnesses. There was also a small police presence nearby on Third Avenue outside White Playground. Two witnesses Maldonado...

