ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reader's Digest

Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients

As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of the queen’s favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
momcollective.com

Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker

My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
Thrillist

Shake Shake & Chef Enrique Olvera Collaborate on an Ant-Infused, 3-Course Meal

Shake Shack's next gastronomic experiment is taking a little inspiration from Mexico City. In collaboration with Mexican Chef Enrique Olvera, the Shack will host a three-course dinner at the Manhattan West Village location for one night only on Thursday, November 10. The meal is centered around the Ant Burger, which is topped with Olvera's signature Pujol condiment, Chicatana Ant mayo. It also comes with a Potato and Broccoli Cream Tamal, Sweet Potato Fries, and a Corn Husk Meringue Shake for dessert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed

"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person

"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Thrillist

'Scream Queens' is the Ultimate Horror-Fueled Road Trip Podcast

Podcasts about movies and travel are a dime a dozen, but in the rare Venn diagram where the two genres overlap, Scream Queens combines quirky wanderlust with plenty of humorous horror. Hosted by “Your Soul Survivor” Mr. Josh and “Final Girl” Justine, two longtime friends who live in the Oklahoma City area, the show is a hilarious romp around the United States, with each monthly episode embarking on a drive to different destinations as the duo discusses horror movies inspired by said destination en route.
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

The Best Singles Bars in Austin

Of all the big cities in Texas for singles to mingle, we’re convinced Austin’s the best. We’re the most open-minded and the most fun-lovin’, so you needn’t worry about judgment when approaching a sexy somebody. “Keep Austin Weird” is, after all, one of our many slogans. Austinites are also much less stuffy than in Dallas or San Antonio (sorry, but it’s true) and though Houston is diverse across all ages, we’re particularly diverse with Gen-Z and Millennial bodies, and that basically means young single people for absolutely everyone.
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

These NYC Halloween Dog Festival Costumes Will Make Your Day

Even if you're not the biggest Halloween fan, you just can't hate on the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival. Every year, dogs of all shapes and sizes strut down the street flaunting some brilliant and oftentimes hilarious Halloween costumes. This past Saturday, the 32nd edition of the festival took place, and it finally brought the celebrations back to Tompkins Square Park. Due to the pandemic, the festival had been substituted with a Zoom parade in 2020, while in 2021, it was relocated to East River Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Korean Spa Food Is Just as Rejuvenating as a Massage

My friends and I have a monthly ritual where we meet up at our local Korean spa, hang out in the saunas and hot tubs for hours, and shed dead skin like a snake thanks to a massage therapist (if you’ve read Crying in H-Mart, you know). The day is not complete, however, until we’ve sat down to a rejuvenating Korean meal.
VIRGINIA STATE
Thrillist

NYC Mexican Chain Tacombi Is Expanding with 75 New Locations Across the U.S.

New Yorkers will soon get to share Tacombi's delicious dishes with the rest of the US. The locally founded Mexican restaurant, which currently has 11 locations across the city, is planning to significantly expand its presence after a successful round of investments, Crain's New York reports. Recently, Tacombi raised $27.5 million from investors, and over the next five years, it is planning to open 75 new locations across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Nigella's £1 pasta! TV chef shares budget-friendly recipe for PEANUT BUTTER spaghetti and stir fry with 'a drizzle of HP sauce' in partnership with Ocado

Nigella Lawson has launched a series of budget-friendly recipes offering healthy meals for just £1.25 per portion in a new partnership with Ocado. The celebrity chef, 62, has collaborated with the online grocery giant to launch four money-saving recipes, including a peanut butter pasta. Using everyday essentials, Nigella has...
Thrillist

Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Large Fries as a Halloween Treat

All Halloween weekend, Wendy's will be offering free and BOGO deals to put more treat into the trick-or-treating holiday. Between Thursday, October 27 and Monday, October 31, you can get five days of great deals as part of the chain's HalloWEENDY'S promotion. Below is the breakdown of the deals:. Thursday,...
fitfoodiefinds.com

Sunny Side Up Eggs

Learning how to make sunny side up eggs is easy. Here is a quick and easy way to end up with a runny yolk every time. Serve your sunny side up eggs on their own, on toast, a breakfast sandwich, or in a breakfast bowl. Easy Sunny Side Up Eggs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy