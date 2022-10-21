Dr Mehmet Oz has said he would not support a federal abortion if elected to the US Senate - saying the issue ought to be left up to the individual states. Speaking at the debate with Democrat John Fetterman, designed to help voters who to vote for as governor of the battleground state of Pennsylvania, the one-time television celebrity was asked if he would back a bill being backed by fellow Republican Lindsay Graham.“Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks. I know that you’ve been asked about this question before. If the vote were held today, you were elected senator, you’re on the Senate floor. The clerk calls you there’s a roll call vote. Are you a yay or nay,” Mr Oz was asked. Read More Polling stations ramp up security as early voting begins in US midterm electionsFetterman addresses ‘elephant in the room’, hammers Dr Oz for remarks about strokeTrump pressed Arizona GOP Senate candidate to push ‘big lie’, documentary reveals

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO