Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Shilese Jones, Olympic medalists lead U.S. women’s team for gymnastics worlds
Shilese Jones and Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the world championships that start next week. Jones won the all-around at a selection camp to clinch her spot on the six-woman traveling team to worlds in Liverpool, England. She’s set to make her global championships debut, one year after placing 10th at the Olympic Trials and mulling quitting elite gymnastics.
South Carolina’s Brooke Schultz Earns Bronze At FINA Diving World Cup
Schultz and Team USA partner Kristen Hayden placed third in the women's 3-meter synchronized event on Saturday in Berlin. Archive photo via Arkansas Athletics. Berlin, Germany – South Carolina graduate diver Brooke Schultz won a bronze medal for Team USA at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. The Fayetteville, Arkansas, native competed in the 3-meter synchronized event with fellow Team USA member Kristen Hayden.
World Cup Quotes: 3 Close Podium Misses Ignited ‘Fire’ for Red-Hot Dylan Carter
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dylan Carter’s red-hot run at the first World Cup series stop in Berlin was fueled by missing three major international medals by less than one-tenth of a second this summer. At the World Championships in June, the 26-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago...
Ceccon and Acevedo Hit SCM 100 BK Records En Route to Word Cup Medals
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021. World Junior Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018. World Cup Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. RESULTS:. Shaine Casas (USA) – 49.54. Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 49.62. (TIE)...
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history
American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old’s historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men’s champion in the event’s history.
Spot on! Princess Sofia of Spain, 15, is perfectly poised in a patterned dress as she joins her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia for National Day celebrations in Madrid
Her mother Queen Letizia is known for her style prowess, so it's perhaps no wonder that Princess Sofia of Spain proved to be just as fashionable during a family appearance today. The princess, 15, looked elegant in an ocean blue patterned dress as she joined her parents King Felipe and...
Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title
Ilia Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past early Kao Miura at Skate America
Meet the PGA Tour pro who just topped $10 million in career earnings but also joined this not-so-popular club
There’s the potential that Alex Noren isn’t even aware of what he “accomplished” on Sunday at the CJ Cup. An even-par 71 to close things out at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C., left the 40-year-old Swede in a ho-hum tie for 37th place, earning him a respectable if unremarkable $46,830.
Numbers, Numbers, Numbers: the Numbers Behind Tomoru Honda’s World Record 200 FLy
Tomoru Honda broke the World Record while swimming against the former World Record holder - which it turns out, is not that rare. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Japanese swimmer Tomoru Honda took a surprise World Record in the 200 fly (1:46.85) on Saturday, breaking the old record of...
After SC Worlds Slight, Beata Nelson Is On Her Way to Six-Figure World Cup Payday
Beata Nelson won't race at this year's premier short course meters meet, but she's still going to make a pile of cash for her efforts. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. American swimmer Beata Nelson, for the second-straight season, was left off a US roster for the Short Course World...
2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The first stop of the FINA Swimming World Cup series wraps up Sunday in Berlin with 11 finals. The third evening session will start with the men’s 400 IM, followed by the women’s 800 free, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breaststroke, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 free, and women’s 200 IM.
Marwan El-Kamash Shatters 1500 Free Egyptian Record by 12 Seconds With 14:35.93
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Marwan El-Kamash narrowly missed out on his first World Cup medal with a fourth-place finish in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle final on Saturday night, but the 28-year-old Egyptian did come away with a personal-best time of 14:35.93 that shattered his own national record by more than 12 seconds.
Italy’s Di Liddo Earns Multiple Wins In Saint-Dizier
SCM (25m) The 30th International Meeting of Saint-Dizier wrapped up from France over the weekend, with the host nation taking on visiting swimmers from the likes of Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and beyond. The 3-day affair took place in the short course meters format, giving athletes a chance to test...
Simone Manuel Swims 22.1 50, 48.4 100 Free in First Races Since Tokyo Olympics
SCY (25 Yards) Arizona State hosted a dual meet against Wisconsin over the weekend, splitting with the Badgers. Some of the ASU pro swimmers raced as well, which was notable in two cases in particular. Firstly, Olympic champion and American Record holder Simone Manuel swam her first races since the...
Diann Uustal Breaks Six Masters World Records At Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic
SCM (25 meters) The 14th Annual Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic Meet saw 15 world and national records fall over the weekend of Oct. 14-16. The unique short course meters competition returned to the historic Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center in Orlando, Florida. U.S. Masters swimmers of any level – from beginner to elite – are welcome to celebrate fast swimming and camaraderie within the community.
Jailed U.S. basketball star Griner "not expecting miracles" at Russian appeal
MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement.
