NBC Sports

Shilese Jones, Olympic medalists lead U.S. women’s team for gymnastics worlds

Shilese Jones and Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the world championships that start next week. Jones won the all-around at a selection camp to clinch her spot on the six-woman traveling team to worlds in Liverpool, England. She’s set to make her global championships debut, one year after placing 10th at the Olympic Trials and mulling quitting elite gymnastics.
TEXAS STATE
swimswam.com

South Carolina’s Brooke Schultz Earns Bronze At FINA Diving World Cup

Schultz and Team USA partner Kristen Hayden placed third in the women's 3-meter synchronized event on Saturday in Berlin. Archive photo via Arkansas Athletics. Berlin, Germany – South Carolina graduate diver Brooke Schultz won a bronze medal for Team USA at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. The Fayetteville, Arkansas, native competed in the 3-meter synchronized event with fellow Team USA member Kristen Hayden.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
swimswam.com

World Cup Quotes: 3 Close Podium Misses Ignited ‘Fire’ for Red-Hot Dylan Carter

SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dylan Carter’s red-hot run at the first World Cup series stop in Berlin was fueled by missing three major international medals by less than one-tenth of a second this summer. At the World Championships in June, the 26-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago...
swimswam.com

Ceccon and Acevedo Hit SCM 100 BK Records En Route to Word Cup Medals

SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021. World Junior Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018. World Cup Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. RESULTS:. Shaine Casas (USA) – 49.54. Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 49.62. (TIE)...
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
KEYT

The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history

American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old’s historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men’s champion in the event’s history.
swimswam.com

Numbers, Numbers, Numbers: the Numbers Behind Tomoru Honda’s World Record 200 FLy

Tomoru Honda broke the World Record while swimming against the former World Record holder - which it turns out, is not that rare. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Japanese swimmer Tomoru Honda took a surprise World Record in the 200 fly (1:46.85) on Saturday, breaking the old record of...
swimswam.com

After SC Worlds Slight, Beata Nelson Is On Her Way to Six-Figure World Cup Payday

Beata Nelson won't race at this year's premier short course meters meet, but she's still going to make a pile of cash for her efforts. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. American swimmer Beata Nelson, for the second-straight season, was left off a US roster for the Short Course World...
swimswam.com

2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The first stop of the FINA Swimming World Cup series wraps up Sunday in Berlin with 11 finals. The third evening session will start with the men’s 400 IM, followed by the women’s 800 free, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breaststroke, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 free, and women’s 200 IM.
swimswam.com

Marwan El-Kamash Shatters 1500 Free Egyptian Record by 12 Seconds With 14:35.93

SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Marwan El-Kamash narrowly missed out on his first World Cup medal with a fourth-place finish in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle final on Saturday night, but the 28-year-old Egyptian did come away with a personal-best time of 14:35.93 that shattered his own national record by more than 12 seconds.
INDIANA STATE
swimswam.com

Italy’s Di Liddo Earns Multiple Wins In Saint-Dizier

SCM (25m) The 30th International Meeting of Saint-Dizier wrapped up from France over the weekend, with the host nation taking on visiting swimmers from the likes of Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and beyond. The 3-day affair took place in the short course meters format, giving athletes a chance to test...
swimswam.com

Diann Uustal Breaks Six Masters World Records At Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic

SCM (25 meters) The 14th Annual Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic Meet saw 15 world and national records fall over the weekend of Oct. 14-16. The unique short course meters competition returned to the historic Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center in Orlando, Florida. U.S. Masters swimmers of any level – from beginner to elite – are welcome to celebrate fast swimming and camaraderie within the community.
ORLANDO, FL

