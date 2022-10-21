Read full article on original website
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Visa posts jump in quarterly profit, increases dividend
NEW YORK (AP) — Visa Inc. said its fiscal fourth quarter profits rose by an adjusted 16% from a year earlier, helped once again by higher usage of its global namesake payment network. The San Francisco-based company said it earned a profit of $3.94 billion, or $1.86 a share. Excluding one-time charges, which included Visa […]
You Should Still Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness Even While It's on Hold
Late last week, a federal appeals court officially halted President Biden's student debt forgiveness. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued an administrative stay on debt discharges while it reviews a lawsuit filed by six Republican-leaning states. The plaintiffs argue the debt forgiveness would lead to a loss in tax revenue, causing economic harm to their states.
