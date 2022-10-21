Ryan George, a 28-year-old gamer from Cardiff, Wales, invited his four friends to his wedding. The twist in the tale? He'd never met them before. Since he was 11 years old, Ryan had been part of a professional FIFA club online which introduced him to fellow players with a passion for the beautiful simulated game. Of course, while the years marched onwards, their little group got closer as they grew up together and shared life milestones over the Internet. The pandemic also saw their friendships strengthen outside of the video game with group chats and video calls.

3 HOURS AGO