ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Gamer meets best friends for first time at his wedding

Ryan George, a 28-year-old gamer from Cardiff, Wales, invited his four friends to his wedding. The twist in the tale? He'd never met them before. Since he was 11 years old, Ryan had been part of a professional FIFA club online which introduced him to fellow players with a passion for the beautiful simulated game. Of course, while the years marched onwards, their little group got closer as they grew up together and shared life milestones over the Internet. The pandemic also saw their friendships strengthen outside of the video game with group chats and video calls.
Gillian Sisley

‘Petty’ Woman 'Abandons' 3 Children of Sister at Child-Free Wedding

Are there ever times when children should be at a wedding where they are not allowed?. Weddings can be a contentious issue, especially if the bride and groom have made decisions that their guests disagree with. One of the choices they might make that don’t tend to sit well with some is the decision to have a child-free wedding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy