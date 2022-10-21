I am pleased to support Kim Healy for State Representative. As a CPA and former auditor, Kim has extensive experience in fiscal responsibility. She is focused on local issues that are important to all of us. Her leadership is just what is needed. As a previous member of the Board of Selectmen I am acutely aware of local needs and how important representation is. I am confident that Kim will be an advocate for our positions while in Hartford. Please join me in voting for this well qualified candidate.

