WSAW
Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES FOOTBALL Division 1 Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 14 ...
D.C. Everest volleyball tops Stevens Point in WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal
WESTON – The D.C. Everest volleyball team survived its opening playoff match Thursday night, defeating Wisconsin Valley Conference rival Stevens Point 3-1 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at D.C. Everest High School. The eighth-seeded Evergreens won 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, to advance a Division 1 regional final...
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield volleyball dominates on front line to defeat Eau Claire North in WIAA Division 1 regional final
MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield volleyball team put together one of its better matches of the season and with it, claimed a regional championship. The Tigers rolled past Eau Claire North 25-18, 25-11, 25-14, in a WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball regional final Saturday night at Marshfield High School. The...
Newman Catholic pounds McDonell in WIAA 8-player football playoff opener
MERRILL – The Wausau Newman Catholic football team found little resistance from Chippewa Falls McDonell as it scored 10 touchdowns, all in the first half, and pummeled the Macks 69-13 in a WIAA 8-player football Level 1 playoff game Friday night at Merrill High School. Matt Hamilton returned the...
WIAA football: Lake Mills routs Evansville 41-14 in Level 1
The L-Cats are Level 2 bound for the fourth consecutive season. The third-seeded Lake Mills football team throttled sixth-seeded Evansville 41-14 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game at LMHS on Friday, Oct. 21. "We got the win and are 1-0," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "You’re either moving on or you're done this time of the year. When you’re still meeting and practicing, it’s a good...
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield’s Scharenbroch finishes second at WIAA Division 1 cross country meet, moves on to state
STEVENS POINT – Marshfield freshman Natalie Scharenbroch qualified for her first state meet after placing second in the girls race at the WIAA Division 1 cross country sectional Saturday at Standing Rock Park. D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won the girls race in 18:28.5, with Scharenbroch second in 20:03.8 as...
