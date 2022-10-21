ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
EDGAR, WI
Lake Mills Leader

WIAA football: Lake Mills routs Evansville 41-14 in Level 1

The L-Cats are Level 2 bound for the fourth consecutive season. The third-seeded Lake Mills football team throttled sixth-seeded Evansville 41-14 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game at LMHS on Friday, Oct. 21. "We got the win and are 1-0," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "You’re either moving on or you're done this time of the year. When you’re still meeting and practicing, it’s a good...
LAKE MILLS, WI

