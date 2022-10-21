The L-Cats are Level 2 bound for the fourth consecutive season. The third-seeded Lake Mills football team throttled sixth-seeded Evansville 41-14 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game at LMHS on Friday, Oct. 21. "We got the win and are 1-0," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "You’re either moving on or you're done this time of the year. When you’re still meeting and practicing, it’s a good...

LAKE MILLS, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO