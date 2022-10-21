ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Aaron Lewis Announces Early 2023 Acoustic Tour

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis will be hitting the road solo in early 2023. Lewis, when he has been reuniting with Staind in recent years, has continued to build his solo career in country, and these days will allow him to show the more melodic, songwriter side as he's planning on playing an acoustic tour.
Parkway Drive Return With 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

After canceling their spring U.S. tour earlier this year, Australian metal outfit Parkway Drive have announced a set of American tour dates for 2023. It'll be their first time performing in the states since 2019. The run kicks off in January onboard the Shiprocked Festival, which is set to hit...
Journey Announce Huge 2023 North American Tour With Toto

Journey and Toto had such a great time touring together in 2022, they're going to do it together again in 2023. The two legendary rock bands will share the stage on the continuation of Journey's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." The new batch of dates start Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pa.,...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Fan Honors Weezer With Roadside Billboard, Band Responds With Its Own

Alongside the road in Utah this summer, an unsolicited billboard ad for Weezer appeared. Purchased by a fan and social media influencer named Cory Hunter Winn, the billboard is part of an oddball promotional strategy for his clothing company, Lucca International. Now, Weezer — the Rivers Cuomo-led Los Angeles rock...
Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse Has a NASCAR Car Now

Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N' Roll Steakhouse, the Nashville, Tennessee, bar and restaurant owned by its namesake singer, Kid Rock, now has its own NASCAR stock car. Driver Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 debuted the Kid Rock-sponsored look on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the South Point 400, a race in NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs. (See photos of the car below.)
