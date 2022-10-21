Read full article on original website
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. * Omos def. R-Truth. *...
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
Sasha Banks Takes Picture With Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks has been hanging out with a fair amount of independent talent lately, and the latest is Tokyo Joshi Pro star Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita shared a photo to her Twitter account of herself and the WWE star, which you can see below. The photo comes less than a day...
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The Lucha Bros are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT and features the following matches:. * Riho vs. Jungle Kyona. * Lance Archer vs....
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
WWE Raw Rating, Audience Tick Down From Previous Week
This week’s episode of WWE Raw took a bit of a drop in both the rating and viewers from the previous week. Monday night’s show drew a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.641 million viewers, down 10% and 9% respectively from last week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 1.804 million. The numbers in both metrics were the lowest since the October 3rd episode had a 0.40 demo rating and 1.599 million viewers.
Dark Match Results from NXT Halloween Havoc
Below are dark match results from Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc, courtesy of PWInsider.
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results: Tag Titles Change Hands, More
SCWPro’s latest Hawkamania event took place on Saturday and saw several title matches, plus more. The event took place in Iowa City, Iowa and you can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Lumberjack Match: Corn Boi def. Latin Thunder. * Krotch def. John Bonhart. * SCWPro...
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Match For KOPW 2022 Gets Stipulation
The KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street has a stipulation set. NJPW has announced that the fans have voted on a New York City Street Fight for the show, which was Phantasmo’s suggestion for the stipulation. The updated card for...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m still Jeremy Thomas, and we’re coming off Halloween Havoc with a tag team-heavy episode tonight. Both the men’s and women’s NXT Tag Team Championships are on the line as Edris Enofe & Malik Blade challenge Pretty Deadly while Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Plus Shotzi is back on NXT for a match with Lash Legend, while the Schism will unveil their fourth member, for the three people who care about that faction. Should be a fun show, all in all.
IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set
STARDOM held the semifinals for the IWGP Women’s title tournament at night one of Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2022. Mayu Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita and KAIRI defeated Jazzy Gabert. Iwatani and KAIRI will now face each other at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20 to crown the first champion.
Alec Price Making MLW Debut At Fightland
Alec Price is set for his company debut at MLW Fightland this weekend. MLW announced on Tuesday that Price will be in action on the October 30th show, which is an MLW FUSION TV taping. You can see the full announcement below:. Alec Price to make MLW debut this Sunday...
Booker T Weighs In On The Likelihood Of CM Punk Re-joining WWE
As previously reported, rumors abound that AEW is planning to buy out CM Punk’s contract with the promotion. Booker T commented on the possible results of such a deal on his Hall Of Fame podcast recently, specifically regarding the potential for Punk to re-join WWE after the fact (via Wrestling Inc). Some indicate that WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque would be open to the concept, although his colleagues are reported to oppose the idea. You can read a highlight from Booker T and watch the full episode below.
Note On Plans For WWE’s First Saudi Arabia Event Of 2023
A new report has some details on when WWE’s first Saudi Arabia event in 2023 will take place. PWInsider reports that due to Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal, the usual Saudi Arabia event in February will not take place. Instead, the site reports that the next event in...
Taya Valkyrie Reveals New Details on The Iron Sheik Massacre
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, Taya Valkyrie discussed a horror comedy short film they worked on called The Iron Sheik Massacre. She revealed the following on the project:. “John and I actually wrote this project together four years ago on our honeymoon. It’s called ‘The...
WWE News: Lita on Women Headlining Last Night’s Raw, Apollo Crews Wants the NXT Championship
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita tweeted on last night’s Raw main event, featuring Bayley vs. Bianca Belair. She wrote, “Women main eventing Raw? Can I get a Hell Yeah?” You can check out that tweet below:. – After winning his casket match at NXT Halloween Havoc,...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.24.22
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
