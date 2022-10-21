Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m still Jeremy Thomas, and we’re coming off Halloween Havoc with a tag team-heavy episode tonight. Both the men’s and women’s NXT Tag Team Championships are on the line as Edris Enofe & Malik Blade challenge Pretty Deadly while Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Plus Shotzi is back on NXT for a match with Lash Legend, while the Schism will unveil their fourth member, for the three people who care about that faction. Should be a fun show, all in all.

