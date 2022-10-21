ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

erich199847
2d ago

Disappointed that Midwestern State University is catering to the perverted!

newschannel6now.com

Know the candidates: WFISD school board trustee at large

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is continuing our election coverage on Thursday with a preview of another race you will see on the ballot. The focus this time is on the at large board of trustee position for the Wichita Falls ISD. We told you on Wednesday that Mark Hood dropped out of the race due to a medical condition.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Smith’s Gardentown host Owl-O-Ween to benefit Wild Bird Rescue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People flocked to Smith’s Gardentown to benefit a local organization. Owl-O-Ween held outside Smith’s benefited the local Wild Bird Rescue. Volunteers from the rescue made hot dogs and brought some live birds for people to see. Other activities included pumpkin painting, a carriage ride, and picture opportunities. Executive Director of Wild […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

CCMH employees’ families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Halloween is just over a week away, and Saturday night, Comanche County Memorial Hospital started the celebrations early with a trunk-or-treat. Employees’ kiddos picked up candy from more than 30 trunks decorated by the CCMH team. The ambulance and Lawton Fire Department set up booths...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

City to hold surplus auction

Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Residents push back on transit center location

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council held a public hearing to discuss the proposed location of the new transit center. Tony Layton has been serving the community with his prosthetics clinic for the past 25 years. He’s worried the proposed transit center location will disrupt his business, which is located right next door, at the corner of 1st and B avenue.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD has identified the motorcyclist that died following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls. Police say Laramie James Reid, 33, died after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway. Reid was wearing a helmet at the time of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD officer speaks after saving fentanyl overdose victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re hearing from the officer being praised as hero after saving the life of a 16-year-old who was overdosing on fentanyl. On Sunday, Wichita Falls Police Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to an unresponsive teenager found in the backseat of a vehicle parked on Yale Street. His quick action helped prevent the number of fentanyl related deaths from rising yet again.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB suffers narrow loss after strong start

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (3-5, 2-4) lost 24-23 against Midwestern State after starting the game up 14-0 after the first quarter. They failed to score a touchdown the rest of the way. The Mustangs kicked a 42-yard game-winning field goal with nine seconds left for their first lead of the game. The […]
ODESSA, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Affidavit sheds new light on Jorge Gonzalez’s murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit gives new information about Jorge Gonzalez’s murder. According to the affidavit, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:51 p.m., Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to a convenience store at 711 Central Freeway for a gunshot victim. The officers located the victim, Jorge Gonzalez, dead from multiple gunshot wounds […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

