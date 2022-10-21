Read full article on original website
erich199847
2d ago
Disappointed that Midwestern State University is catering to the perverted!
Reply
6
Related
Halloween events happening around Wichita Falls
Halloween is only 10 days away, and lots of events are planned to keep you busy!
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
newschannel6now.com
Know the candidates: WFISD school board trustee at large
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is continuing our election coverage on Thursday with a preview of another race you will see on the ballot. The focus this time is on the at large board of trustee position for the Wichita Falls ISD. We told you on Wednesday that Mark Hood dropped out of the race due to a medical condition.
Smith’s Gardentown host Owl-O-Ween to benefit Wild Bird Rescue
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People flocked to Smith’s Gardentown to benefit a local organization. Owl-O-Ween held outside Smith’s benefited the local Wild Bird Rescue. Volunteers from the rescue made hot dogs and brought some live birds for people to see. Other activities included pumpkin painting, a carriage ride, and picture opportunities. Executive Director of Wild […]
kswo.com
CCMH employees’ families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Halloween is just over a week away, and Saturday night, Comanche County Memorial Hospital started the celebrations early with a trunk-or-treat. Employees’ kiddos picked up candy from more than 30 trunks decorated by the CCMH team. The ambulance and Lawton Fire Department set up booths...
City to hold surplus auction
Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
Dog left for dead rescued by Wichita Falls family
A 1-year-old German Shepherd was hit by a car, nearly losing her life on Sunday. Now, as the vet bills pile up, the family who rescued her is asking the community to lend a hand, just like they did when they found her left for dead on the side of the highway.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
kswo.com
Residents push back on transit center location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council held a public hearing to discuss the proposed location of the new transit center. Tony Layton has been serving the community with his prosthetics clinic for the past 25 years. He’s worried the proposed transit center location will disrupt his business, which is located right next door, at the corner of 1st and B avenue.
Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
Father of 3-month-old charged with fracturing her leg, ribs
A Wichita Falls father is charged with breaking his 3-month-old daughter's leg and two ribs while he was trying to make her stop crying.
newschannel6now.com
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD has identified the motorcyclist that died following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls. Police say Laramie James Reid, 33, died after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway. Reid was wearing a helmet at the time of...
One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
newschannel6now.com
WFPD officer speaks after saving fentanyl overdose victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re hearing from the officer being praised as hero after saving the life of a 16-year-old who was overdosing on fentanyl. On Sunday, Wichita Falls Police Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to an unresponsive teenager found in the backseat of a vehicle parked on Yale Street. His quick action helped prevent the number of fentanyl related deaths from rising yet again.
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB suffers narrow loss after strong start
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (3-5, 2-4) lost 24-23 against Midwestern State after starting the game up 14-0 after the first quarter. They failed to score a touchdown the rest of the way. The Mustangs kicked a 42-yard game-winning field goal with nine seconds left for their first lead of the game. The […]
kswo.com
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
Man calls 911 to check phone service and is arrested for tampering
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who said he dialed 9-1-1 to see if his phone had cell service ended up in jail when police said they found a suspected broken meth pipe in a sink. Malik Jones is charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest after police said they were sent to an […]
Affidavit sheds new light on Jorge Gonzalez’s murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit gives new information about Jorge Gonzalez’s murder. According to the affidavit, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:51 p.m., Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to a convenience store at 711 Central Freeway for a gunshot victim. The officers located the victim, Jorge Gonzalez, dead from multiple gunshot wounds […]
Comments / 6