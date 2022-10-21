ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texans Misspell This Word The Most

Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion

Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

The Latest Poll Show Governor Abbott With an 11 Point Lead

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke UT Austin poll resultsScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll conducted between October 7 - 17 among 1,200 registered voters shows a glimpse into how they will vote on election day. The survey gave Governor Greg Abbott an 11-point lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
TEXAS STATE
The Amarillo Pioneer

Abbott Widens Polling Lead as Early Voting Begins

A brand new poll has Gov. Greg Abbott leading the race for governor by his largest polling margin since June as voters are set to begin early voting on Monday. According to a new poll from YouGov, Abbott is leading former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, 54-43 percent. Additionally, elections forecaster 538 is now giving Abbott his best forecast since the summer, predicting a 97-in-100 chance of Abbott winning re-election this year.
TEXAS STATE
Battalion Texas AM

Opinion: Yes to Governor Abbott

In choosing the next governor of Texas, voters are faced with a simple choice. On the one hand, there is Robert “Beto” O'Rourke, a political opportunist whose beliefs change as frequently as the Texas weather. On the other, Governor Greg Abbott, who has helped preserve Texas' reputation as an economic powerhouse while simultaneously defending people's individual rights.
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
CBS DFW

What you need to know about Texas' November midterm elections

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From the Texas Governor's race to a slew of local elections – there's a lot to keep your eyes on in November. Here's a breakdown of the dates to keep track of and the races you should know about before casting your ballot. Dates to keep in mind:Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot: Must be received by Friday, Oct. 28Early voting period: Monday, Oct. 24 – Friday, Nov. 4Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8What you need to vote: Voting in Texas requires photo ID. Here are the seven acceptable forms: -       Texas Driver...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most

(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy