KWTX
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott
It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
State of Texas: ‘You’ve got to vote’ – Abortion rights promise could boost turnout in key Texas races
Recent polls show abortion access among the most important issues for Texas voters during the upcoming election, but that's regularly eclipsed by either the economy or inflation.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
The Latest Poll Show Governor Abbott With an 11 Point Lead
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke UT Austin poll resultsScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll conducted between October 7 - 17 among 1,200 registered voters shows a glimpse into how they will vote on election day. The survey gave Governor Greg Abbott an 11-point lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto
Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
The Amarillo Pioneer
Abbott Widens Polling Lead as Early Voting Begins
A brand new poll has Gov. Greg Abbott leading the race for governor by his largest polling margin since June as voters are set to begin early voting on Monday. According to a new poll from YouGov, Abbott is leading former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, 54-43 percent. Additionally, elections forecaster 538 is now giving Abbott his best forecast since the summer, predicting a 97-in-100 chance of Abbott winning re-election this year.
Battalion Texas AM
Opinion: Yes to Governor Abbott
In choosing the next governor of Texas, voters are faced with a simple choice. On the one hand, there is Robert “Beto” O'Rourke, a political opportunist whose beliefs change as frequently as the Texas weather. On the other, Governor Greg Abbott, who has helped preserve Texas' reputation as an economic powerhouse while simultaneously defending people's individual rights.
Judge dismisses illegal voting case of Texas man who waited in line for 6 hours
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who stood in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary and became a figure over Republican efforts to tighten election laws. The decision this week followed a wider ruling...
'It's hurtful' | Woman discovers flyer promoting white supremacy on her front porch
ST HEDWIG, Texas — A St. Hedwig woman made a disturbing discovery on her front porch. It was a message so disturbing, she says she couldn't sleep for days. The Anti-Defamation League says more people in Texas are finding similar letters on their properties. KENS 5 set out to learn why.
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
What you need to know about Texas' November midterm elections
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From the Texas Governor's race to a slew of local elections – there's a lot to keep your eyes on in November. Here's a breakdown of the dates to keep track of and the races you should know about before casting your ballot. Dates to keep in mind:Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot: Must be received by Friday, Oct. 28Early voting period: Monday, Oct. 24 – Friday, Nov. 4Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8What you need to vote: Voting in Texas requires photo ID. Here are the seven acceptable forms: - Texas Driver...
What does the Texas Railroad Commissioner do, and who’s running?
Starting Monday when early voting kicks off, Texans will choose who they want as the state's next railroad commissioner — a race that typically doesn't garner much attention for an office that has nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with oil and gas regulation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
