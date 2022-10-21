Iowa man arrested for alleged attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A man wanted for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in a July 4th shooting in West Des Moines is now behind bars in the Polk County Jail.

The West Des Moines Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate Brandon Cameron in August. He was being sought on multiple charges including attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and eluding. Cameron was booked into the jail Friday morning at 3:44.

Cameron, 19, is charged in connection with a July 4th incident at a home in the 1300 block of Locust Street. Criminal complaints filed in the case said prior to coming to the home, Cameron made threats to people inside. At 12:58 a.m., he allegedly shot at the home at least eight times after his girlfriend refused to come outside. Four other people were inside at the time of the shooting.

Court documents said Cameron fled the scene and a little less than an hour later a Clive police officer attempted to stop the car he was driving. Police said Cameron refused to stop and was driving recklessly through residential neighborhoods at up to 90 mph. The officer eventually lost sight of his vehicle.

Police have not yet released the circumstances of how Cameron was taken into custody prior to his booking Friday morning.

Cameron is also charged with assault for allegedly pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her in the head in an incident in Des Moines earlier this month, as well as a probation violation on a previous domestic abuse conviction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.