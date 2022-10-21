ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River County, SD

3 people dead in Fall River County crash

By Jazzmine Jackson
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are dead and one person is hurt following a crash near Oelrichs Thursday evening.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2019 Chevy Spark was travelling east on Highway 18 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into the ditch.

Three of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth occupant was taken to a Rapid City hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Names have not yet been released as authorities work to notify family members.

