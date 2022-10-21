Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
Artist Lucia Koch Turns a Parisian Government Building Into a Gorgeous, Tactile Installation
A government building often isn’t the most inviting of spaces. The Palais d’Iéna, an imposing concrete structure designed by Auguste Perrier, one of France’s leading practitioners of Art Deco, is no exception. Completed in 1939, it was originally planned to house a museum, and is now the home of the Conseil économique social et environnemental, an advisory body. In recent years, the building has been given over for a few days out of the year for artists commissions, and this time, it is hosting an elegant sculptural installation by Lucia Koch. Titled double trouble and on view through October 28, her...
Architect Moshe Safdie: ‘I was antagonistic to postmodernism – and I paid a price’
Once, Moshe Safdie was the future. Then he wasn’t. Now, decades later, it turns out that, after all, he was. In 1967 he realised Habitat at the Montreal Expo, one of the most memorable projects of that decade, a revolutionary model of urban living that didn’t quite catch on. In 2010, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore was completed to his designs, where the world’s longest infinity pool is lifted in a “sky park” 200 metres in the air. Along with the glass-roofed “paradise garden” and the world’s biggest indoor waterfall that he installed in the same city’s Changi airport in 2019, it is an icon of the epoch of the Instagrammable, ultra-spectacular mega-development that at least some of us now inhabit.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Student Project | Juan Manuel Sandoval Perdomo | Translations: The Utopy and the Performative Void
Translations is the sum of two projects or strategies in the same place, two opposing strategies that open the range of how to intervene the urban void. These strategies are applied in the Sabana Station from Bogotá, as it is a vacant lot with all the possible potential to change the course of the city, but also with the risk of being wasted and being another space without transcendence beyond its time.
Stonehenge exhibition highlights similarities between ancient British and Japanese cultures
The treasures on display range from the spectacular – a cooking pot made 5,000 years ago decorated with a ceramic representation of dancing flames – to the intriguing, such as lovingly crafted models of mushrooms that might suggest the ancient makers were interested in the mind-altering properties of fungi.
Who invented music? The search for stone flutes, clay whistles and the dawn of song
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you'd like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Who invented music? – Rom, age 7, Las Vegas, Nevada. The short answer is: No one...
prestigeonline.com
Art Invasion: Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 Makes its Third Comeback
Art Invasion: Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 Makes its Third Comeback. Featuring 73 artists from 35 countries, and over 200 artworks exhibited in 12 different venues, the third edition of the prestigious Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) promises to be a groundbreaking event. The curatorial team behind the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB)...
Comments / 0