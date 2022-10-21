ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlen.com

Croswell Opera House Releases Information on 2022-23 Special Event Series

Adrian, MI – Tickets are now on sale for the shows in the Croswell Opera House’s 2022-23 Special Event Series. Here are the events for the rest of this calendar year…. The first event is a Halloween concert of spooky rock hits by Toledo-based band Not Fast Enuff. The concert will take place this Friday night at 7 p.m.
ADRIAN, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Festival Of Trees Recognizes Artist Of The Year

Wauseon, Ohio, October 2022. Meet Aric Gurzynski, this year’s featured Festival of Trees Artist of the Year. Aric is a talented artist. Aric also likes to read all types of books and watch classical movies. He likes to take pictures of nature. Aric likes to put detail in his...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December. The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of a Toledo bar and restaurant announced Sunday that they’ve closed up shop and sold their business to new owners. Firefly, located on North Saint Clair by Fifth Third Field, billed itself as an upscale restaurant and bar, specializing in international street food and craft cocktails. Its now-former owners said Sunday the new team expects to modify the space and open in November.
TOLEDO, OH
The State News, Michigan State University

"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing

Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US105

Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan

One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
JACKSON, MI
wemu.org

Amazon ready to open Canton Township facility

A final certificate of occupancy has been issued for a local Amazon delivery building in Canton Township. It signals the opening of local Amazon operations this week. When Amazon decided to cut back plans for two local facilities this year, it already was deep into work on a third. The 183,000 square-foot delivery station in Canton Township was built on an empty field on Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton Roads.
CANTON, MI
High School Soccer PRO

Saline, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Edsel Ford High School soccer team will have a game with Saline High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SALINE, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site

Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee’s Popular JD’s Drive Thru Is Under New Local Ownership

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — JD’s Drive Thru is now operating under new ownership, but loyal customers can relax because there are no changes planned for the popular Maumee convenience store, located at 341 Illinois Ave., across from the Maumee fire station. David Hammack purchased the...
MAUMEE, OH
wlen.com

Salazar is Visit Lenawee’s New Assistant Marketing Director

Adrian, MI – A former News Director for WLEN Radio, and someone who recently worked in digital marketing at Michigan International Speedway, has now joined the Visit Lenawee team as their new Assistant Marketing Director. In her new role, Jenna Salazar’s responsibilities will include working on development and implementation...
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy