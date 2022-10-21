Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman would not commit to releasing his medical records during a televised debate with Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. During a debate hosted by WHTM in Harrisburg, Pa., and aired on NewsNation, one of the moderators asked Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year and continues to have auditory processing issues, if he would pledge to release his medical records.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO