Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russian Army's Racism Problem Is Backfiring on Putin's War
Russia's apparent targeting of ethnic minorities in Vladimir Putin's war and partial mobilization will continue to backfire on the Russian leader's war efforts, a human rights group has said. "Putin definitely thinks that ethnic minorities are expendable," Vladimir Budaev of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a pro-democracy group based in the...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Explosion Batters Military Transport Rails Between Russia and Belarus
A portion of a railway linking Russia to Belarus was damaged by an explosive device Monday night, according to a report from Russia state-owned news source RIA Novosti. According to the report, the explosion blew up parts of the track between the Russian towns of Novozybkiv and Zlinka in the Bryansk region, which borders Belarus and Ukraine to its west and south, respectively.
A secretive fleet of ships is poised to move Russian oil under the radar after EU sanctions kick in
A fleet of ships amassed under shady circumstances will likely be used to help keep Russian oil flowing once EU sanctions take hold in December, Bloomberg reported.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Kherson Pontoon Bridge Attacked
Russia’s ability to move equipment and cargo across the river is critical to supplying its troops in Kherson or evacuating them. Ukrainian forces struck at a key crossing on the Dnipro River late Thursday night local time and may have tried to hit it again on Friday. Video evidence of the scene appears to show that Ukraine targeted, at least in part, the makeshift pontoon bridge Russia had just completed and is seen as essential for both resupply and potential retreat of Russian forces in Kherson. The pontoon bridge, made of a series of barges, sits right beside the Antonovsky bridge that has been unusable for months due to repeated precision rocket attacks. You can read all about the completion of the Pontoon bridge and why it is so critical to Russia's operations in Kherson in this recent article of ours.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Russia's Mobilized Troops in Kherson Could Crumble if Ukraine Attacks: ISW
Newly mobilized Russian soldiers covering their forces' retreat from western Kherson could face a rout at the hands of Ukrainian troops, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank said on Friday that Russia has started its withdrawal from the southern region and this...
Russian Media Says Ukraine's HIMARS Hit Hydroelectric Power Plant
Russian state-run media claimed on Monday that Ukraine has struck the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) with HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and Alder missiles. An emergency services spokesperson was cited by several news outlets as saying that Ukrainian troops fired 19 HIMARS and Alder missiles at the city...
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Investigators Reveal Secret Unit Picking Targets for Russia Mass Strikes
An investigative report has revealed a "hitherto secretive group" of Russians allegedly responsible for choosing the targets for missile strikes in Ukraine. Bellingcrat, an investigative journalism group based in the Netherlands and founded by a British journalist in 2014, released an extensive report on Monday purporting to have found the group, consisting of "dozens of military engineers." The investigation that led to the discovery lasted roughly six months and was done in collaboration with The Insider, a Russia-focused independent media outlet, and Der Spiegel, the largest news outlet in Germany. The report included a chart naming and showing a photo of most members of the clandestine group.
BBC
Ukraine war: The cost of occupation in Kherson region
There are moments when this war feels utterly mindless. Witnessing the visible trauma in the village of Kreshchenivka is one of those instances. "Those Russians said they were liberators, they just started robbing us!" says a tearful Fedir. He says they took his car, furniture and mattresses. Nearly every house on his street has been damaged.
Russian Infantry Getting Iran Upgrade Amid Reports of Gear Shortages
The shipment of roughly 3,000 pieces of equipment comes as reports suggest that Russia is also ordering more drones from Iran.
The Jewish Press
Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus
The IDF allegedly fired missiles Friday night at military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the Syrian military. State-run media claimed Syrian air defense system intercepted the missiles and that there was property damage but no injuries. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR),...
CNBC
China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberian city
A Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing two pilots, officials said Sunday. Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said on Telegram that the plane crashed into a two-story house in the city. Both pilots were killed, and no residents were hurt, he said,...
Key Putin Allies ‘Openly Attacking’ Russia’s Military Operations in Ukraine
Two key members of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle have personally told the Russian president their concerns about the way the war in Ukraine is progressing, intel officials told VICE World News. Two NATO intelligence officials based in Brussels confirmed a report in the Washington Post that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder...
Top US general speaks with Russian counterpart amid false flag fears
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Monday spoke with his Russian counterpart in a rare call amid fears that Moscow is looking to escalate its war in Ukraine. Milley and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, discussed “several security-related issues of concern” and agreed to keep lines of communication open, the Pentagon said in a statement.
