ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Newsweek

Russian Army's Racism Problem Is Backfiring on Putin's War

Russia's apparent targeting of ethnic minorities in Vladimir Putin's war and partial mobilization will continue to backfire on the Russian leader's war efforts, a human rights group has said. "Putin definitely thinks that ethnic minorities are expendable," Vladimir Budaev of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a pro-democracy group based in the...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Newsweek

Explosion Batters Military Transport Rails Between Russia and Belarus

A portion of a railway linking Russia to Belarus was damaged by an explosive device Monday night, according to a report from Russia state-owned news source RIA Novosti. According to the report, the explosion blew up parts of the track between the Russian towns of Novozybkiv and Zlinka in the Bryansk region, which borders Belarus and Ukraine to its west and south, respectively.
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Kherson Pontoon Bridge Attacked

Russia’s ability to move equipment and cargo across the river is critical to supplying its troops in Kherson or evacuating them. Ukrainian forces struck at a key crossing on the Dnipro River late Thursday night local time and may have tried to hit it again on Friday. Video evidence of the scene appears to show that Ukraine targeted, at least in part, the makeshift pontoon bridge Russia had just completed and is seen as essential for both resupply and potential retreat of Russian forces in Kherson. The pontoon bridge, made of a series of barges, sits right beside the Antonovsky bridge that has been unusable for months due to repeated precision rocket attacks. You can read all about the completion of the Pontoon bridge and why it is so critical to Russia's operations in Kherson in this recent article of ours.
Newsweek

Russian Media Says Ukraine's HIMARS Hit Hydroelectric Power Plant

Russian state-run media claimed on Monday that Ukraine has struck the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) with HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and Alder missiles. An emergency services spokesperson was cited by several news outlets as saying that Ukrainian troops fired 19 HIMARS and Alder missiles at the city...
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Newsweek

Investigators Reveal Secret Unit Picking Targets for Russia Mass Strikes

An investigative report has revealed a "hitherto secretive group" of Russians allegedly responsible for choosing the targets for missile strikes in Ukraine. Bellingcrat, an investigative journalism group based in the Netherlands and founded by a British journalist in 2014, released an extensive report on Monday purporting to have found the group, consisting of "dozens of military engineers." The investigation that led to the discovery lasted roughly six months and was done in collaboration with The Insider, a Russia-focused independent media outlet, and Der Spiegel, the largest news outlet in Germany. The report included a chart naming and showing a photo of most members of the clandestine group.
BBC

Ukraine war: The cost of occupation in Kherson region

There are moments when this war feels utterly mindless. Witnessing the visible trauma in the village of Kreshchenivka is one of those instances. "Those Russians said they were liberators, they just started robbing us!" says a tearful Fedir. He says they took his car, furniture and mattresses. Nearly every house on his street has been damaged.
The Jewish Press

Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus

The IDF allegedly fired missiles Friday night at military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the Syrian military. State-run media claimed Syrian air defense system intercepted the missiles and that there was property damage but no injuries. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR),...
CNBC

China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
NBC News

Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberian city

A Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing two pilots, officials said Sunday. Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said on Telegram that the plane crashed into a two-story house in the city. Both pilots were killed, and no residents were hurt, he said,...
Vice

Key Putin Allies ‘Openly Attacking’ Russia’s Military Operations in Ukraine

Two key members of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle have personally told the Russian president their concerns about the way the war in Ukraine is progressing, intel officials told VICE World News. Two NATO intelligence officials based in Brussels confirmed a report in the Washington Post that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder...
The Hill

Top US general speaks with Russian counterpart amid false flag fears

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Monday spoke with his Russian counterpart in a rare call amid fears that Moscow is looking to escalate its war in Ukraine. Milley and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, discussed “several security-related issues of concern” and agreed to keep lines of communication open, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy