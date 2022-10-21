ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, IL

KWQC

Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A large fire has been reported on 18th Street at a house in East Moline. According to officials, there were three people inside and all got out safely. As of about 8 p.m. Sunday night, no flames were seen by a TV6 crew. Fire crews...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island

A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in grain elevator incident in Seward

SEWARD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to a grain elevator in Seward on Tuesday morning on reports of an unconscious person. The incident happened at ADM Grain Company, 16100 3rd Street around 8:49 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the employee, a 63-year-old man from Winnebago, suffered a heart attack and fell […]
SEWARD, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to Bettendorf house fire Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court, according to a media release. Firefighters first on the scene said the house had...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Police: 3 injured Rock Island crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a crash on 78th Avenue West Tuesday morning in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday to a head-on crash near the intersection of Route 92 and 78th Avenue West, according to a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
ROBINS, IA
wvik.org

Rock Island is Deciding if 538 Acres is Worth The Price Tag

The city council is considering a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Eagle View’s Monmouth Clinic Opening February of 2023

Construction continues to move right along for Eagle View Community Health System’s Monmouth Clinic that will open in the former Fusion Theater building, 230 South Main Street, in February of 2023. Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Emily Higgins says the new clinic will be a full-service health center offering affordable services to all:
MONMOUTH, IL
walls102.com

One in custody after Bureau County incident leaves one dead

OHIO, IL – Authorities confirmed one individual is dead and another person is in custody after an incident in the Bureau County community of Ohio. Sunday afternoon authorities were called to the 200 block of East Long Street, where a large police presence gathered overnight. The Ohio Community Schools canceled classes for Monday out of precaution. One individual was taken into custody and Ohio School officials announced classes would resume on Tuesday. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release more details later today. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Car hits house in Davenport

Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts

A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
HILLSDALE, IL
KWQC

Police: Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges in Davenport Monday. Preston R. Orr, 26, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D Felony; interference with officials acts - bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Panthers Defeat Mendota In Regional Opener

The EP panther volleyball team took care of business in their IHSA Regional quarterfinal contest in Rock Falls on Monday night defeating conference rival Mendota in straight sets 25-20, 25-19. Aylah Jones led the way with 8 kills with Sarii Kochevar adding 7. The Panthers will take on #4 seed...
MENDOTA, IL

