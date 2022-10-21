Read full article on original website
KWQC
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A large fire has been reported on 18th Street at a house in East Moline. According to officials, there were three people inside and all got out safely. As of about 8 p.m. Sunday night, no flames were seen by a TV6 crew. Fire crews...
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
Man dies in grain elevator incident in Seward
SEWARD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to a grain elevator in Seward on Tuesday morning on reports of an unconscious person. The incident happened at ADM Grain Company, 16100 3rd Street around 8:49 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the employee, a 63-year-old man from Winnebago, suffered a heart attack and fell […]
KWQC
Crews respond to Bettendorf house fire Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court, according to a media release. Firefighters first on the scene said the house had...
KWQC
Police: 3 injured Rock Island crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a crash on 78th Avenue West Tuesday morning in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday to a head-on crash near the intersection of Route 92 and 78th Avenue West, according to a media release.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Hospitalized, Including an Infant, Following Two Vehicle Crash
Just after 2:00 pm on Saturday October 22, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center and Kirkland Fire depts. responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Rte. 72 and Mulford Road. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound vehicle on Mulford Road operated...
wvik.org
Rock Island is Deciding if 538 Acres is Worth The Price Tag
The city council is considering a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially a...
KWQC
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
977wmoi.com
Eagle View’s Monmouth Clinic Opening February of 2023
Construction continues to move right along for Eagle View Community Health System’s Monmouth Clinic that will open in the former Fusion Theater building, 230 South Main Street, in February of 2023. Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Emily Higgins says the new clinic will be a full-service health center offering affordable services to all:
KWQC
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
First Alert Forecast - Rain overnight and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures, as well. Jean Dickson, candidate for Scott County Supervisor, answers questions ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Man's body found lying in road leads to hours-long standoff between suspect and police
OHIO, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after several hours of negotiation following the discovery of a man's body lying in an intersection in Ohio, Illinois, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday Oct. 23 shortly after 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 302 W. Railroad...
walls102.com
One in custody after Bureau County incident leaves one dead
OHIO, IL – Authorities confirmed one individual is dead and another person is in custody after an incident in the Bureau County community of Ohio. Sunday afternoon authorities were called to the 200 block of East Long Street, where a large police presence gathered overnight. The Ohio Community Schools canceled classes for Monday out of precaution. One individual was taken into custody and Ohio School officials announced classes would resume on Tuesday. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release more details later today. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
ourquadcities.com
Car hits house in Davenport
Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois State Police Provides More Details of Friday Morning Shooting in Morrison
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21. Upon...
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 14-18
Nathanael D. Paul, 41, Bushnell, was charged with class 4 felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor resisting an officer. Rollie L. Sirasulolo, 54, St. Augustine, was charged with class 2 felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Jacob A. Smith, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 2 felony...
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
KWQC
Police: Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges in Davenport Monday. Preston R. Orr, 26, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D Felony; interference with officials acts - bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.
aroundptown.com
Panthers Defeat Mendota In Regional Opener
The EP panther volleyball team took care of business in their IHSA Regional quarterfinal contest in Rock Falls on Monday night defeating conference rival Mendota in straight sets 25-20, 25-19. Aylah Jones led the way with 8 kills with Sarii Kochevar adding 7. The Panthers will take on #4 seed...
