44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
KWQC
Rock Island to host Fright Night in The Park on Oct. 27
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Fright Night in the Park combines fun, quirky and spooky at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Park and Recreation, and Brent Watkins, Goodwill of the Heartland, talk about the free event that is a partnership between the municipal agency and the non-profit. It is a family-friendly Halloween party unlike any other featuring music, trick-or-treating, special treats, and more.
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford, Approx. 40 Shots Were Heard
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Medical Helicopter Requested To An Accident Scene, That Involved A Motorcycle
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WIFR
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
KWQC
Benefit held Saturday for Bettendorf woman battling rare autoimmune disease
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease for 20 years may have found the answer she’s seeking. Jackie Celske said three different Iowa City specialists tried drugs, surgeries, and other treatments, but nothing helped. Then she went to Florida for a new approach.
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
KWQC
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A large fire has been reported on 18th Street at a house in East Moline. According to officials, there were three people inside and all got out safely. As of about 8 p.m. Sunday night, no flames were seen by a TV6 crew. Fire crews...
Man shot to death overnight in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man was shot to death overnight in Rock Island, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a call of a man being shot inside of a residence in the 1000 block of 14th street.
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
For the first time, Mercado on Fifth hosts 'Dia de los Muertos' parade
MOLINE, Ill. — Mercado on Fifth brought new and unique festivities to the Quad Cities over the weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 22, it hosted the ‘Dia de los Muertos’ parade in downtown Moline. "It was a lot of work, I didn't know exactly what to expect,” said...
Illinois Mom Fighting For Her Life After Rare Reaction Leaves Her Hospitalized
Life can change in a blink of an eye. For this mom in Rockford, Illinois, her life suddenly changed on September 12th, 2022 after having a rare reaction to a prescribed medication. Emily Herbert is a single mother who was just about to start a new job the day she...
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
augustanaobserver.com
Party on 7th Avenue: A day of community and celebration
On Saturday, Oct. 15, 7th Ave. was more alive than ever. Music performed by Augustana’s jazz ensembles and various other musical groups replaced the usual bustle of traffic as students, families and alumni gathered to celebrate the inauguration of President Andrea Talentino, Augustana’s first female president. Following the...
KWQC
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
Suspect, victim in hospital after shootings at Morrison home
MORRISON, Ill. — A victim and a suspect are both in the hospital with gunshot wounds after police shot the suspect during the execution of a search warrant in Morrison, according to Illinois State Police. In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 21, ISP officers assisted the Blackhawk...
