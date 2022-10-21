ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Falls, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Rock Island to host Fright Night in The Park on Oct. 27

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Fright Night in the Park combines fun, quirky and spooky at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Park and Recreation, and Brent Watkins, Goodwill of the Heartland, talk about the free event that is a partnership between the municipal agency and the non-profit. It is a family-friendly Halloween party unlike any other featuring music, trick-or-treating, special treats, and more.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Q985

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
WIFR

Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A large fire has been reported on 18th Street at a house in East Moline. According to officials, there were three people inside and all got out safely. As of about 8 p.m. Sunday night, no flames were seen by a TV6 crew. Fire crews...
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Man shot to death overnight in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man was shot to death overnight in Rock Island, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a call of a man being shot inside of a residence in the 1000 block of 14th street.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97X

Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities

After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
DAVENPORT, IA
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
augustanaobserver.com

Party on 7th Avenue: A day of community and celebration

On Saturday, Oct. 15, 7th Ave. was more alive than ever. Music performed by Augustana’s jazz ensembles and various other musical groups replaced the usual bustle of traffic as students, families and alumni gathered to celebrate the inauguration of President Andrea Talentino, Augustana’s first female president. Following the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts

A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
HILLSDALE, IL
WQAD

Suspect, victim in hospital after shootings at Morrison home

MORRISON, Ill. — A victim and a suspect are both in the hospital with gunshot wounds after police shot the suspect during the execution of a search warrant in Morrison, according to Illinois State Police. In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 21, ISP officers assisted the Blackhawk...
MORRISON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy