WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
Florida man arrested in shooting at Georgia bar
The News: A 42-year-old Florida man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in Cordele. The Arrest: On Sunday, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele. The Crime: On...
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4
CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets.Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.The Cordele Police Department said the uncooperative shooter had to be identified by his fingerprints, and that authorities are "still working to find a motive to this senseless act of violence."Crisp County Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also responded to the shooting.
WPBF News 25
Dramatic video: St. Lucie County deputy shoots man on Fort Pierce bridge
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
fox5atlanta.com
Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man in St. Lucie County for 2 murders in Miami-Dade
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old murder suspect was awaiting extradition on Monday morning in St. Lucie County after deputies arrested him on Friday for two murders in Miami-Dade County. Kenrron McCarthy is facing charges in the murders of 25-year-olds Mark Cine and Eric Watters, according to the...
‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant
CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
WESH
Police: Man attempted to lure 10-year-old Florida girl into van with candy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police in Fort Lauderdale are searching for a suspect accused of twice attempting to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van. WPLG reports video released by the police shows the young girl running away from the potential abductor, who approached the girl on Wednesday and Thursday.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
Click10.com
Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect
MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman Multiple Times in Pembroke Pines
A woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman multiple times in Pembroke Pines early Sunday, according to police. Iesha Richards, 31 stabbed the other woman multiple times at an apartment complex near 1265 Southwest 101th Terrace shortly after 5 a.m., an arrest report said. Police received multiple 911 calls...
Suspect, 19, arrested after stabbing at house party
A 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a house party near Royal Palm Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Terrifying video shows 10-year-old girl run away from alleged kidnapper in Florida
Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, have released surveillance footage of a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl for the second time.
Click10.com
BSO: Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Pompano Beach, Fla. – Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect from South Florida on Wednesday following a short pursuit with law enforcement officers in Clayton County, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. Deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Otis Washington after a man was...
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
West Palm Beach police: Man's crime spree from Georgia to South Florida ends with murder arrest
WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man alleged to have been involved in a violent crime spree stretching from Georgia to South Florida this month is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in West Palm Beach. Patrick Brockman is accused of a...
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
Click10.com
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
AOL Corp
Federal agent teaching class killed in shooting at gun range in West Miami-Dade
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, teaching a gun instruction class at a West Miami-Dade County gun range, was shot Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital where doctors were unable to revive him. Details of the shooting weren’t immediately clear but sources familiar with the incident...
