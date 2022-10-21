ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Florida man arrested in shooting at Georgia bar

The News: A 42-year-old Florida man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in Cordele. The Arrest: On Sunday, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele. The Crime: On...
CORDELE, GA
CBS Detroit

Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets.Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.The Cordele Police Department said the uncooperative shooter had to be identified by his fingerprints, and that authorities are "still working to find a motive to this senseless act of violence."Crisp County Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also responded to the shooting.
CORDELE, GA
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
KRMG

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
Click10.com

Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect

MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Pompano Beach, Fla. – Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect from South Florida on Wednesday following a short pursuit with law enforcement officers in Clayton County, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. Deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Otis Washington after a man was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy