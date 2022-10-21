ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Here are winners and highlights from the Tussey Mountainback Relay and Ultramarathon

By CDT staff reports
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

Solo runners and relay teams tackled a 50-mile course and new 50K course on Oct. 16 at the 2022 Tussey Mountainback Relay and Ultramarathon in Rothrock State Forest.

Proceeds from this year’s event support the Dyslexia Reading Center of Central PA.

Winners and highlights include:

  • Vincent Raes, of Sainte-Marie-de-Ré, France, won the 50-mile ultramarathon in 7:07:38, 20 minutes ahead of Cory Golden, of Easton, PA. Raes, who currently lives in the Philadelphia area, said he was looking for a long distance run for October, “not too far from Philadelphia, and not too hard in terms of elevation/technicity of the trail,” according to a press release.
Vincent Raes won the 50-mile ultramarathon at the Tussey Mountainback. Amy Bader/Photo provided
  • Molly Ritter, a registered nurse from Arlington, VA, finished third overall in the 50-mile event and was the first woman finisher, in 7:33:18.
  • Will Loevner, of Pittsburgh, was the overall winner of the Mountainback’s inaugural 50-kilometer race, finishing the loop course in 3:27:33.
  • Nora O’Connor, of Binghamton, NY, finished third overall in the 50K and won the women’s race in 4:35:16.
Nora O’Connor finished third overall in the 50K and won the women’s race in 4:35:16. Amy Bader/Photo provided
  • Three person team Josh’s Holmies won the relay event in 5:19:08. The members of the team — Josh Holmes, Caeden Smith and Jason Sammut — are all part of the Club Cross Country team at Penn State.
  • Notable relay teams included The Old Men of the Mountains, which has participated in the 50-mile loop course for 16 years straight and is led by 102-year-old George Etzweiler of State College. The Old Men of the Mountains won the mega men’s masters title for teams of eight runners, finishing in 10:56:37.
George Etzweiler, 102, once again led the relay team “The Old Men of the Mountains” during the 2022 Tussey Mountainback race. Amy Bader/Photo provided
  • The Young Chicks of the Mountain team included three sisters — Emma Raish, 13, Ella Raish, 11, and Elsa Raish, 8 — their parents, Adam and Victoria Raish, of Bellefonte, and the girls’ friend, Norah Harpster, 10. They finished in 7:08:26 and won the standard mixed title for teams of six runners.

Next year’s race is set for Oct. 22, 2023. For more information on the Tussey Mountainback, visit www.tusseymountainback.com .

Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

