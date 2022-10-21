ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
BELVILLE, NC
coastalreview.org

1898 Wilmington massacre remembrance Nov. 3-13

New Hanover County, Wilmington, organizations and partners have worked together on plans to commemorate Nov. 3-13 the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington massacre and coup d’état. Events leading up to the Nov. 10, 1898, massacre began in 1897 when the state’s conservative Democratic Party launched a white...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy announces 500 new jobs, Wilmington expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy has announced a major expansion to its Wilmington operations. GEH CEO Jay Wileman highlighted plans to grow the GEH workforce by approximately 500 jobs over five years. These new employees will support the future of advanced nuclear growth including the commercial deployment of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport appoints Interim City Manager

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
WILMINGTON, NC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC

The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 22-23 is Dre, an 11-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Grand Strand Humane Society. Dre is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. “He loves everybody. He loves kids, dogs, cats, everybody. He’s just perfect,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
WILMINGTON, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)

Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Tabor City Yam Festival Parade Gallery 2022

The 2022 Tabor City Yam Festival parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning. Local businesses, beauty queens, horses, Shriners, clowns, and many more participated in the annual celebration. This year marks the 51st anniversary for the sweet potato event.
TABOR CITY, NC

