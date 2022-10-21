Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
coastalreview.org
1898 Wilmington massacre remembrance Nov. 3-13
New Hanover County, Wilmington, organizations and partners have worked together on plans to commemorate Nov. 3-13 the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington massacre and coup d’état. Events leading up to the Nov. 10, 1898, massacre began in 1897 when the state’s conservative Democratic Party launched a white...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy announces 500 new jobs, Wilmington expansion
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy has announced a major expansion to its Wilmington operations. GEH CEO Jay Wileman highlighted plans to grow the GEH workforce by approximately 500 jobs over five years. These new employees will support the future of advanced nuclear growth including the commercial deployment of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor.
WMBF
200 new homes could be coming to Market Common, despite EPA restriction
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new proposal could bring over 200 new townhomes and cottages into the Market Common. The project called Market Walk at Market Common was proposed on Thursday afternoon. A building permit application has been filed with the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board for a new...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport appoints Interim City Manager
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
WECT
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
One year on: Garland factory alive
In 2020, the Garland Shirt Company shuttered, leaving a void in the town and hundreds of residents without work, dimming a longstanding manufa
WECT
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; Natrium nuclear facility to be built near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new nuclear facility near Wilmington and GE Hitachi’s plan to create 500 jobs were announced at a press conference at the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility near Wilmington on Friday, October 21. General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) announced plans to grow their workforce...
abcnews4.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 22-23 is Dre, an 11-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Grand Strand Humane Society. Dre is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. “He loves everybody. He loves kids, dogs, cats, everybody. He’s just perfect,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for […]
foxwilmington.com
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
columbuscountynews.com
Tabor City Yam Festival Parade Gallery 2022
The 2022 Tabor City Yam Festival parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning. Local businesses, beauty queens, horses, Shriners, clowns, and many more participated in the annual celebration. This year marks the 51st anniversary for the sweet potato event.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Friendly, green-eyed kitten from the Pender County Animal Shelter
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. Per her handlers, she is friendly, spayed and ready to find a home. The kitten has a grey coat, green eyes and white paws. Those interested in adopting this kitten are...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Horry County oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated building had known structural damage for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in an Horry County oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98 people dead. The lawsuit claims the […]
