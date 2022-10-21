Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
YMCA Southcoast Hosts Successful First Event in New Space at The Narrows
The Fall River YMCA, a branch of YMCA Southcoast, hosted “Corks & Forks” in the new event space at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River. The annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser took place on Thursday, October 20, and was the first event to be held in the new space.
Purpose Locker Foundation to Unveil Their First Locker 10/29 in Attleboro
Brothers Alex Crisman of Taunton and Tony Sgro of Fall River have been working tirelessly to bring more resources to those who need them in their community. Last year, they launched a nonprofit called the Purpose Locker Foundation, and on Saturday, Oct. 29, they will open their locker for the very first time.
The New Miss New Bedford Outstanding Teen, Jaime St. Onge
“I could not be happier,” said St. Onge about her latest achievement. She is a student at Fairhaven High School and is no stranger to competition. “I started competing at thirteen, but before that, I was a princess in almost any competition I could be a princess in,” said St. Onge.
New Event Brings Food Trucks Inside Providence Zoo This November
For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo is bringing food trucks inside the zoo grounds for a Veterans Day event the whole family can enjoy. On Friday November 11, Roger Williams Park Zoo is throwing their first Food Truck FriDay event where zoo goers will find food trucks parked throughout the zoo grounds during regular hours and serving tasty treats while you enjoy the animals.
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
reportertoday.com
Thank you to Rehoboth Police
We are very grateful to Rehoboth Police for their diligence as well as their collaboration with Seekonk PD and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office to resolve this issue! Their commitment to the safety of our students and staff shows their dedication. Bill Runey. Superintendent of Schools. Dighton Rehoboth Regional...
Kick Off Your Weekend With Free Halloween Fun in New Bedford
Halloween weekend is coming up fast, so get those costumes ready and head to New Bedford for some free, family fun this Friday night. New Bedford Parks, Recreation and Beaches are hosting a free Halloween party at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center at 181 Hillman Street. The party starts at 6 P.M. on Friday night and there will be fun and games for all.
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
ecori.org
Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island
Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
Fall River’s Finest Chad ‘Lion’ Leoncello Returns to the Ring at Bally’s Twin River Casino
Somebody call ring announcer Michael Buffer, because Fall River is gearing up to "Rumble"!. Local legend Chad "Lion" Leoncello hasn't fought a match since 2019, and the wait is finally over. On November 19th, the Fall River native will be competing at Bally's Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
rinewstoday.com
Governor: Commit to no tiny shelter village for homeless in Cranston now – and after – election
At last night’s Cranston City Council meeting, Councilman Matt Reilly showed a letter he has sent to Governor McKee “demanding a straight answer” about his intent to locate a tiny home homeless village on the grounds of the state’s Pastore Center, located in Cranston and served by Cranston municipal services such as police, fire and rescue.
These Mouth-Watering Street Names Would Make SouthCoast More Delicious
Talk about a totally random conversation that was sparked by absolutely nothing. One of our contest winners this morning on Fun 107's Michael and Maddie was from Blueberry Lane in Dartmouth. "Sounds delicious," I joked with her. We got to talking, and she brought up two more delicious-sounding street names...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5
This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
Tia Maria’s in New Bedford Ready to Expand & Evolve on North Water Street
A beloved breakfast spot in downtown New Bedford is gearing up for a big expansion on North Water Street. Tia Maria’s European Café bought the building next door at the beginning of the year and construction has officially begun to bring more square feet to the restaurant with the same great quality.
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River mom wants all children to enjoy Halloween by spreading the word on Nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project
A Fall River mom is trying to help all children enjoy Halloween by spreading the word about the Nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project. Megan Rodrigues has a son currently in treatment for several life-threatening allergies and is looking to bring awareness to how those allergies can make trick-or-treating difficult. “One in...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0