Read full article on original website
Related
‘Tis Time!’ Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
I put a spell on you! Nearly three decades after Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, fans continue to watch the Halloween classic on repeat — and can't wait for more. In the original movie, Max (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, bringing Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and […]
‘Hocus Pocus 2’: The Mystery Behind Who Really Composed the Song ‘Come Little Children’
'Come Little Children' is credited to composer John Debney, but here are some interesting facts about the beloved song from 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Hocus Pocus 2.'
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Freddy Krueger From The ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Movies Called Me To Talk Scary Stuff And Halloween
Robert Englund is probably the most well-known horror actor, since he’s one of the few who play a recurring role, and one where the killer isn’t always wearing a mask. Freddy Krueger has been a household name since Robert brought him to life in the original Nightmare On Elm Street movie. But he’s also done a ton of other roles including lots of cartoon voice acting, and many other roles. Check out a career retrospective from IMDB.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
"Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone" Is 21 Years Old — Here's What The Cast Looked Like In Their First Movie, Last Movie, And Now
If there's a spell for aging gracefully, I wanna know it.
ComicBook
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
Tim Burton Addresses “Surreal” U.K. Politics; ‘Beetlejuice 2’ & Why ‘Dumbo’ Will Likely Be His Last Film With Disney – Lumière Festival Tim Burton Jamboree Continues
Long-time London resident Tim Burton has joked that the current political chaos in the U.K. might prompt him to leave the country. The U.S. filmmaker was talking at a press conference on Saturday at the Lumière Festival in Lyon where he received its prestigious Prix Lumière in front of a wildly enthusiastic local crowd on Friday night. Talking about his 1996 film Mars Attacks!, Burton explained the film had been born out of his confusion about what was going on in the U.S. in the early 1990s. “It was a strange period of my life where I was very confused about America at...
TV Fanatic
Robbie Coltrane: Harry Potter Star's Cause of Death Revealed
Robbie Coltrane's cause of death has been revealed. The Harry Potter and James Bond actor died on October 14. The late star's agent, Belinda Wright, shared the news. Wright confirmed the actor died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland. She described Coltrane as a "unique talent," adding his role...
Top 15 Halloween Horror Netflix Movies You Won’t Be Able To Finish!
Netflix has a plethora of movies to choose from for this 2022 Halloween Horror season. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the Best Horror Movies on Netflix right now, an evolving list that will provide you with classic horror selections and modern cuts to get your 2022 Halloween just right. Some […]
msn.com
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
18 Underrated (And Terrifying) Horror Movie And TV Show Recommendations From Horror Fans
"Every time I bring it up, no one has heard of it!"
Tim Burton Gets Real About Why He’s Not Interested In Working With Disney Again After Dumbo
Tim Burton shares why he’s honestly not interested in working with Disney after Dumbo.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
Over 20 Netflix Halloween Movies Rated From Best to Worst
The streaming service has a broad array of different horror films that would be great to mark the spooky celebration with.
disneydining.com
Iconic Director Says That He Is Done With Disney, Calls Company “Horrible Big Circus”
For 40 years, legendary director and producer Tim Burton has been a part of the Walt Disney family. Beginning in 1981, Burton worked as an animator on several Disney hits, including The Fox and the Hound and TRON. Over the years, Burton worked his way up and became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand directors and producers. Burton came and went from Disney and, over the years, was responsible for hits like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie, Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and most recently, Dumbo.
AOL Corp
Tim Burton suspects his Disney days are behind him: 'I needed to escape'
3:03 p.m. Oct. 23, 2022: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Tim Burton directed “Corpse Bride” for Disney. “Corpse Bride” was distributed by Warner Bros. Tim Burton's most recent Disney film, a 2019 remake of "Dumbo," is probably his last. The prolific director-producer...
Comments / 0